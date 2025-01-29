3 Signs Seth Rollins will win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match

Seth Rollins will be among the participants of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and has his sights set on winning and getting a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary will have to overcome the odds, as fellow megastars, like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, will compete in the match.

Still, the former World Heavyweight Champion is a frontrunner to win the Royal Rumble. In this article, we will look at three signs that Seth Rollins will win.

#3. Seth Rollins' confrontation with Gunther on RAW on Netflix

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW on Monday night and cut a promo on the upcoming Royal Rumble Match. The Visionary made it clear that he had his sights set on winning and going on to become a champion again, targeting the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The Ring General came to the ring and confronted Rollins, telling him that he wanted Seth to win the Royal Rumble so he could beat him at WrestleMania 41. This segment could be a sign that The Visionary will win the Rumble Match and challenge Gunther, aiming to reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 40.

#2. CM Punk could face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk has made it clear that he wants to become World Champion again. When this will happen remains to be seen, but WrestleMania 41 could see him compete against a fellow megastar, but not for the title.

This superstar is Roman Reigns. They teamed up at Survivor Series, and Paul Heyman now owes a favor to The Best in the World, which could be a match against The OTC at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The other scenario is for Roman Reigns to go after the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Regardless of whether he wins the Rumble, The Wiseman would add CM Punk to that match, making it a Triple-Threat at WrestleMania 41.

On that occasion, Seth Rollins will be free to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship, which makes him the frontrunner to win the Rumble and go after Gunther.

#1. John Cena could emerge as Cody Rhodes' opponent at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has kicked off his retirement tour, and there have already been rumors about who his opponent will be at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader has made it clear that he will win the Royal Rumble, but even if this doesn't happen, the expectation is that he will have a title match at 'Mania, aiming to become a record 17-time World Champion.

According to reports, WWE Creative is considering a John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at 'Mania, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

If this happens, Gunther will still be in search of an opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which would make Seth Rollins the perfect fit to win the Royal Rumble Match and challenge the Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

