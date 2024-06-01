3 signs Solo Sikoa will challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash at the Castle

Solo Sikoa has made himself the leader of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. Even though he says it was The Tribal Chief who approved the change, the WWE Universe isn't convinced, especially with Paul Heyman having no knowledge of the same.

Currently, Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion, and he needs a challenger for Clash at the Castle. He has already confirmed he will present at the premium live event, but in what capacity? Ideally, it should be to defend the title against another challenger since he wants to be a fighting champion, and Solo Sikoa should be it!

#3. Solo Sikoa needs to prove himself as The Bloodline's leader

The Enforcer hasn't done anything too impactful with his leadership except recruit two violent men. As a matter of fact, Paul Heyman tried to explain to Sikoa that Reigns would call for violence only after strategizing and not whenever it was convenient. Furthermore, Kevin Owens refused to accept Solo Sikoa as a leader of The Bloodline as well.

If Sikoa wants to establish his dominance as a leader of a powerful faction like Roman Reigns had done, he needs to go after the biggest prize represented on WWE SmackDown: the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Clash at the Castle coming up in two weeks, Solo Sikoa should challenge Cody Rhodes for the title.

A singles match against Cody Rhodes will be a good start for him to climb the ladder to the top.

#2. Cody Rhodes is going through the top heels of WWE SmackDown

Previously, Cody Rhodes defended the title against AJ Styles at Backlash 2024 and Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Both Styles and Paul are top heels of the blue show's roster. Apart from them, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline members are considered top heels as well.

Since Rhodes has taken down two of the top heels, it'll be a hat-trick if he takes down Sikoa at Clash at the Castle. In fact, it can even re-ignite the feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline, paving a path for Roman Reigns' return to the ring.

#1. 'The Enforcer' is keeping 'The American Nightmare' in check

During the May 31, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Wise Man told Solo Sikoa that Cody Rhodes needs to be kept in check when Reigns returns. However, The Enforcer informed Heyman that he is already being kept in check but Rhodes has no idea about it.

Since Sikoa made this claim for the first time on live TV, it's quite possible he will follow through with showing how Rhodes is continuously under The Bloodline's radar. To do that, he needs to pursue what Rhodes holds dearest to him, the Undisputed WWE Championship.

