3 Signs that suggest Paige is coming back to WWE

It has been three years since Paige was last seen in WWE. Following her departure from the Stamford-based company, she made a blockbuster move to AEW, but it has now been confirmed that her time with Tony Khan's company was up.

The former Divas Champion recently teased a WWE return and in this article, we take a look at three signs that suggest Paige might be back to WWE sooner rather than later.

#3. She recently posted the opening line from her old WWE theme song

The AEW star took to her social media accounts, and more specifically her X account, and posted the opening line from the theme song she had during her stint with WWE.

This could be a hint that she could be on her way back to WWE, and on that occasion, it is a no-brainer that she will use the Stars in the Night theme song again.

#2. She’s open to coming back

Paige recently had an interview with Brad Gilmore and WWE legend Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast and discussed a lot of topics. One of them was whether she would come back to WWE. The former Divas Champion praised the Stamford-based company and said she was keeping the door open for a comeback.

"I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. They raised me, they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much... I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. They raised me, they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much," Paige said. [H/T - Yahoo Sports]

Once she becomes a free agent, a return to WWE might be the best option for her to stay on top of professional wrestling, especially seeing as how AEW and WWE are considered the top two pro wrestling companies in the world.

The other scenario would be to move to another company like TNA or pursue options away from wrestling.

#1. Paige announces departure from AEW; becomes a free agent

The former Divas Champion joined AEW in 2022 and her contract with Tony Khan's company reportedly expires in September 2025.

Paige hasn't been seen in AEW since October 2024 and she officially announced on the latest episode of her podcast, Rulebreakers with Saraya, that she was no longer part of AEW.

"I'm here to tell you that me and AEW's relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There's no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time," Paige noted during the episode, which will be released on Thursday. [H/T - Yahoo Sports]

Recently, there were a few occasions where AEW wrestlers left the company before their contracts were up. This includes stars such as Miro, Rey Fenix, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks.

Starks joined NXT a few weeks ago and competes under the name Ricky Saints, while Rey Fenix has signed with WWE and is preparing for his debut on Smackdown. Meanwhile, Malakai Black and Miro have been linked to a WWE return and could appear at WrestleMania 41 or the RAW after 'Mania.

Paige is now the latest wrestler to leave AEW and it remains to be seen whether she will sign with the Stamford-based company.

