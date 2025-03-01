WWE Superstar officially relinquishes his title

A major WWE Superstar dropped a bombshell announcement earlier today as he decided to relinquish his title. Ricky Saints is no longer the DEFY World Champion.

The Absolute's future as DEFY World Champion was up in the air since he joined WWE following his AEW release. Ricky Saints dethroned KENTA on the DEFY's eighth-anniversary event on February 7, ending the formerly Hideo Itami's reign at 615 days.

In a video shared on DEFY's official X handle, Ricky Saints announced that he was officially relinquishing the DEFY World Championship since he couldn't defend the title due to his WWE commitment.

The 35-year-old NXT star revealed that a new champion will be crowned at Super 8x Grand Prix on March 15.

"Absolute Ricky Saints here, and I wanted to give a quick message to the fans of DEFY. It is an honor and privilege to be your DEFY World Champion and it was a big goal of mine to do just that when I defeated KENTA. But, unfortunately, when opportunity knocks, I must answer and as everyone probably knows by now, I definitely answered that knock, and it is bittersweet because I have to relinquish the DEFY World Title."

He continued:

"But on March 15 at 8XGP, the good news is that there will be a new DEFY World Champion crowned, and I'm excited to see who that may be. And while my reign and my time at DEFY may have been short-lived, I hope and I pray that the memories to come will long supersede all of that. So, until next time, stay Absolute," he said.

Check out his announcement below:

Ricky Saints is eyeing WWE WrestleMania 42

Ricky Saints still has a long way to go, but he has expressed his desire to wrestle as part of the main roster at WrestleMania 42 next year.

WWE legend The Rock confirmed last week that Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will once again open its doors for The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Saints said he wants to compete in the Superdome in 2026.

“Absolutely, I would. We got New Orleans, supposedly rumored, right? WrestleMania next year in New Orleans. Did you read about that?… I heard about the rumor as well. If the rumor is true, that is my goal, to wrestle in the Superdome. That’s all I want, and I’m gonna make it happen.”

Ricky Saints made a triumphant WWE in-ring debut during the recent episode of NXT, where he joined forces with Je'Von Evans to defeat Ethan Page and Wes Lee in a tag team match.

