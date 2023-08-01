3 signs The Rock will return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023

The Rock has been rumored to be SummerSlam bound this year, and fans are obviously hyped about it. The probability of him appearing at The Biggest Party of the Summer is pretty high, considering what's been happening within and outside WWE as of late.

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV since October 2019. He last appeared on SmackDown's 20th-anniversary show. Fans might recall that he helped then-Women's Champion Becky Lynch take out King Corbin.

Now that the aforementioned WWE premium live event is just days away, what signs have made the WWE Universe believe The Great One is returning home?

#3 The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike

For those unaware, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, went on strike after a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Writers and Hollywood actors are on a standstill since July 14, 2023, as the dispute has significantly affected their livelihoods. The ongoing writer's strike may have also halted The Rock's movie projects and other related endeavors.

Now that The Rock seemingly has plenty of time on his hands, what better way to spend it than to visit the Stamford-based promotion during SummerSlam?

#2 The bad blood between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The Bloodline storyline in WWE has grown to become one of the best pro wrestling narratives to date. Fans eagerly await the saga's next chapter as faction leader Roman Reigns feuds with his cousins, The Usos.

The cracks within the Samoan stable were evident as early as this year's Royal Rumble event. Things worsened when Jimmy and Jey lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Fast forward to the present day, The Bloodline is embroiled in a civil war. Reigns and Main Event Jey are scheduled to lock horns at this year's SummerSlam in Tribal Combat. Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the distinction of being hailed as The Tribal Chief will be on the line during the contest.

Will The Great One play a role in the abovementioned match at SummerSlam? If he does, his involvement will garner a massive pop from fans in Detroit. The former WWE Champion could help Jey fend off Solo Sikoa, as the latter will likely accompany Reigns on August 5. He could also show up following the bout's conclusion to acknowledge the winner.

#1 The Rock's back and forth with Grayson Waller on social media could be a hint of his appearance at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is among the fastest-rising talents in the promotion due to his impressive mic skills and character work. In recent weeks, he has called out The Rock on social media and TV. The SmackDown star even used the legend's finishing move during his match against Jey last Friday.

Fans have been speculating about The Rock appearing at this year's SummerSlam to confront Waller.

The situation was addressed during an episode of The MMA Hour where Ariel Helwani asked Waller about his equation with The People's Champion. The Aussie superstar responded that he could make The Rock relevant again if they crossed paths.

Despite the abovementioned signs of The Rock possibly returning to WWE, there has been no confirmation on his status for the August 5 event.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer stated that there had been no significant update on The Rock possibly returning to WWE. However, the veteran believes SummerSlam could be an ideal occasion for the former champion's comeback.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.