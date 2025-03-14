3 signs The Wyatt Sicks won't return to WWE before WrestleMania 41

The Wyatt Sicks are missing from television on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Although hints have been emerging about their eventual appearance, this may not happen before The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and several matches have already been announced for the event. More feuds and storylines are expected to develop, with several superstars continuously being featured on the weekly shows to get a spot at the premium live event, but that may not be the case for The Wyatt Sicks. The group hasn't appeared on WWE television since moving to SmackDown, and that might continue until The Show of Shows.

For this list, we will look at three signs The Wyatt Sicks won't return to WWE before WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks aren't featured on WWE's Europe Tour

One of the highlights of this year's Road to WrestleMania 41 is the Europe tour, which will kick off on tonight's SmackDown and will continue for the next two weeks. Several stars have been advertised for the special shows, including John Cena. However, the Uncle Howdy-led group isn't among them.

The Wyatt Sicks not being featured on WWE for the next few weeks, especially for a unique and international crowd, can be a sign that nothing is set for them in the coming weeks. If there are plans, they may most likely be vignettes and social media hints, but an appearance is unlikely.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks are not involved in any storylines

Before the group was moved to SmackDown, they were feuding with The Final Testament and The Miz. Since the transfer, the group hasn't crossed paths with any superstars, resulting in the lack of build-up for possible feuds.

The superstar they have mainly engaged with is Alexa Bliss, who is showing signs of turning to the Uncle Howdy-led group in the future. Since the group is still absent, the small hints linking The Goddess to them might continue in the coming weeks.

#1. Alexa Bliss reportedly has big WrestleMania 41 plans

Speaking of Alexa Bliss, it was recently reported that the SmackDown star has a major angle planned for this year's Show of Shows. It was also added that her appearance at the premium live event will be likely tied with the group.

With this in mind, the group may appear again at WrestleMania 41, instead of the build-up to the event. In this way, Bliss can still have a separate feud and storyline that won't be entirely linked to the group, but can immediately be tied to them once 'Mania ends.

