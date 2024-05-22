3 stars who can replace Paul Heyman as The Bloodline's Wiseman

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been a pivotal part of The Bloodline ever since its formation, as he has been serving as The Wiseman of the Samoan faction since then. However, things have taken a dramatic shift within the faction ever since Roman Reigns went on a hiatus and Solo Sikoa presided over as the leader of the stable.

Heyman and Sikoa do not seem to be on the same page, as there have been tensions between the two. The 58-year-old veteran does not seemingly agree with The Enforcer's ideologies and what the latter has been doing in Reigns' absence.

Regardless, The Wiseman has been bound with the group due to his trepidation. It could be a matter of time before Paul Heyman gets kicked out of The Bloodline, as Solo Sikoa may not be able to stand him.

Let's look at three names who can potentially replace Heyman as The Bloodline's new Wiseman.

#3. WWE legend Haku

One of the prominent names that can be the best replacement for Paul Heyman within The Bloodline is WWE legend Haku. Since he has a personal connection with the members of the Samoan faction, the 65-year-old could become The Wiseman of the Solo Sikoa-led faction if Heyman is kicked out of the stable.

For those unaware, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are the sons of Haku, as they belong to the Tongan bloodline. Therefore, their real-life relationship could make it an ideal scenario for the pro wrestling veteran to manage the heel faction under Solo Sikoa's leadership.

This will add a new dimension to The Bloodline Saga, which is currently being led by The Enforcer, and potentially create a compelling scenario.

#2. WWE Superstar MVP

MVP is one of the names who could be eligible to become The Wiseman of Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline. The 50-year-old is a veteran in the industry and is a connoisseur when it comes to managing superstars and elevating them on the roster.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, he could do the same with The Bloodline, but in a new role. MVP could replace Paul Heyman, reside over as the new Wiseman of the heel faction and take the stable to new heights.

MVP's alliance may prove to be one of the best decisions and could benefit Solo Sikoa, thus guiding him to the right path. This will pave the way for a compelling storyline on SmackDown.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

One of the best possible names to replace Paul Heyman and become the new Wiseman of The Bloodline is Rikishi. The WWE Hall of Famer is a member of the legendary Anoa'i family and is also Solo Sikoa's father, which would pave the way for an authentic storyline to emerge in the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast recently, The Samoan Stinker also expressed the possibility of replacing Paul Heyman in the new Bloodline, led by his son. The 58-year-old becoming The Wiseman of the heel faction could give rise to a new chapter of The Bloodline and sow the seeds for the great battle of the Samoans.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa could officially form a new Bloodline, with Rikishi as their Wiseman. On the other hand, Roman Reigns could return to WWE and reunite with The Usos alongside Paul Heyman to confront the new faction that Sikoa formed in his absence.

This could herald The Bloodline Civil War and mark a new chapter in the ongoing saga, which will be etched in the pages of history. This storyline could transcend the heights of pro wrestling and give rise to unprecedented things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback