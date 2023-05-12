3 Stars Seth Rollins has not yet faced in WWE

Seth Rollins is one of the top contenders to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. With a decorated background and countless titles in his kitty, The Visionary has proved himself worthy to be the face of RAW.

Not only is he an immensely popular babyface, but is also one of the most over attractions for the company.

The WWE Universe is always eager to see fresh matches between their favorite wrestlers. While Seth Rollins has overcome a plethora of opponents during his 13-year stay with the company, there are still a few superstars he hasn't had the opportunity to face.

#1. LA Knight

Absolute shocker. He got a massive reaction in his dark match last night, and gets a big reaction wherever he shows up, but WWE still won't push LA Knight.Absolute shocker. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… He got a massive reaction in his dark match last night, and gets a big reaction wherever he shows up, but WWE still won't push LA Knight.Absolute shocker. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/285iKnTx9n

LA Knight has been competing more often in the past few months, yet he still isn't getting the definitive push that he deserves. Due to his magnetic personality and in-ring capabilities, he continues to be a lucrative superstar in the industry.

Fans on Twitter have been getting behind the former MMM manager, and several voices want him to become a world champion in the near future. In the midst of rumors of LA Knight being crowned the next Money in the Bank, he has received huge pops from SmackDown crowds in the last few weeks. A potential match between a babyface Rollins and a heel Knight could be a dream come true for many fans.

Unfortunately, LA Knight wasn't included in the list of competitors for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, so Seth Rollins won't be facing him anytime soon. A future challenge could be in store if WWE wishes to push Knight in that direction.

#2. Shane McMahon

Christine @ShiningPolaris I would low key love it if at the end of all this hype and build up at #WrestleMania it ended up being Shane McMahon that faced Seth Rollins and not the American Nightmare 🤣🤣 #wwe I would low key love it if at the end of all this hype and build up at #WrestleMania it ended up being Shane McMahon that faced Seth Rollins and not the American Nightmare 🤣🤣 #wwe https://t.co/msFspuwPoo

Shane McMahon is no stranger to feuding with high-profile wrestlers, and Seth Rollins has added himself to the list in recent years. However, McMahon would go on to cause problems backstage. During the 2022 Royal Rumble, reports stated that he was under a lot of heat from the manner in which he booked the fight.

He was planned to start a feud with Seth Rollins during Royal Rumble, which would lead up to a culminating fight at WrestleMania 38. Due to a lot of backstage disagreement, MacMahon was quietly let go from the company, and the feud fizzled out.

He recently returned during WrestleMania 39 but was unfortunately injured during a bout against The Miz. It remains to be seen whether a future feud between him and Rollins is on the card.

#3. Madcap Moss (aka Riddick Moss) could face Seth Rollins

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps According to WWE’s official website Madcap Moss has had his name changed back to Riddick Moss. According to WWE’s official website Madcap Moss has had his name changed back to Riddick Moss. https://t.co/GKTPBaamaM

WWE has decided to rename Madcap Moss to Riddick Moss, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Moss has moved away from the gimmick after being Baron Corbin's sidekick for a while, and his new persona could rejuvenate the career of the star.

Moss has showcased immense athleticism and has also been immensely popular with the fanbase in the past. The resurgence of Riddick Moss could help elevate the star once again. If he does find his footing in WWE soon, a potential feud against Seth Rollins could interest a lot of fans.

