3 stars who should have won the Elimination Chamber match instead of John Cena

The 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match was one of the more star-studded contests in recent memory. John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul vied for a shot at Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. All but Paul are former World Champions.

Entering the match, Cena and Punk had the best odds of winning. It still didn't mean WWE wouldn't call an audible by having Rollins or McIntyre win. That's what happened with Jey Uso and the Royal Rumble.

While Cena won the coveted title shot at WrestleMania 41, cases can be made for a few other stars. The next three WWE performers should have won the Elimination Chamber match instead of John Cena.

#3. Drew McIntyre won last year's Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre missed out on a title shot at WrestleMania 41. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

While his odds weren’t as good as Punk or Cena, Drew McIntyre winning would’ve also been historic in its own way. WWE made a huge deal of Charlotte Flair becoming the first woman to win two Royal Rumbles.

McIntyre could’ve made history by winning the Elimination Chamber in back-to-back years just like Rhodes did with Royal Rumble wins in 2023 and 2024. He’s also had several face-to-faces with Rhodes yet chose not to get physical.

The Scottish Warrior has been on fire in promos. He would’ve had just as good a chance to beat Cody and finally have a decent title run after several quick swaps last year.

#2. Seth Rollins made the final three

Even the flashy oven mitt outfit couldn't get Seth Rollins a win in the Elimination Chamber. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

While he walked into WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has done a great job in non-title feuds since losing the championship last year.

He’s faced CM Punk, McIntyre, and others helping RAW build secondary feuds away from the World Heavyweight title.

Rollins also selflessly put Cody Rhodes over in his first three matches back in WWE, slightly hurting his credibility for a brief period. Despite that, The Visionary remains one of the most popular stars.

He would’ve made sense as a challenger for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. They could have even played on their alliance at last year's event and how Rollins essentially sacrificed his title so The American Nightmare could win his belt.

#1. CM Punk may need to call in a favor

Since main-eventing a WrestleMania was a point of contention for CM Punk's WWE return, winning the Elimination Chamber would’ve made just as much sense as John Cena winning.

Punk and Cena were the final two stars in the match. It was a historic moment and a call back to their prior feud nearly 12 years ago. Both men are main event stars who could close any PLE.

The Best in the World has never had the prestige of a main-eventing WrestleMania, but Cena has done so on a few occasions. Punk also missed out on WrestleMania 40 last year due to injury.

