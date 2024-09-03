3 superstars who got injured on WWE RAW last night (September 2, 2024)

Last night's WWE RAW was the fallout show from this weekend's Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event in Germany. While the episode featured new and continuing stories, it also featured a few injuries.

Bash in Berlin featured numerous exciting and hard-hitting battles, which is why some stars sported injuries heading into this week's WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio sported a black eye, which he said was during his Mixed Tag Team Match with Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. On the other hand, Bronson Reed was pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID-19. More stars sustained an injury during the show, while some were for show, some were unfortunately real.

Trending

For this list, we will look at three superstars who were injured on WWE RAW this week.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's rivalry continued on WWE RAW

At Bash in Berlin, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, even getting his bracelet back in the process. The former was ready to move on from The Scottish Warrior, but the latter had other plans last night.

Drew brutally attacked CM Punk while the latter was talking about going after the World Championship next, sealing his actions by breaking the bracelet and shoving the pieces into his rival's mouth. Punk was stretchered out from the arena and was about to be on his way to the hospital, but McIntyre continued his assault.

#2. Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley again

In the early stages of this week's WWE RAW, Liv Morgan sneak-attacked Rhea Ripley and then proceeded to assault The Eradicator. Later in the show, the former Women's World Champion was seen getting help from the company's medical staff. Fortunately, she was better enough to appear again later in the episode.

During Damian Priest and Jey Uso's match against The Judgment Day, Rhea arrived on crutches. Morgan mocked her at first but Ripley showed she was good enough to hit her with the crutches and helped Jey and Damian.

#1. Kairi Sane needed stitches after a gruesome bump

This week's RAW featured a #1 contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Championship between Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL against The Unholy Union, while the champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair watched at ringside.

During the match, the champions got involved in the action and Sane was getting ready to hit the stars at ringside with a dive from the top rope. However, the jump was miscalculated and she hit the edge of the announce table instead. Sane was visibly bleeding for the remainder of the match and the aftermath showed she sustained stitches on her eyelids.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback