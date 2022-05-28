3 Superstars who remained with WWE following in-ring retirement 

Retirement from in-ring competition can be a tough and emotional decision for a superstar. This is made even tougher when it's all you've ever done. Transitioning from performing five days a week in front of thousands of people to not at all can be difficult. Ric Flair is a great example of how difficult retirement can be.

The Nature Boy retired at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 at the age of 59, but due to financial difficulties, ended up joining TNA in January 2010. Not all superstars end up like Flair, as some have transitioned well into backstage roles with WWE. Tyson Kidd is now a producer backstage and Paige is an ambassador for the company.

On that note, the list below will see us take a look at 3 Superstars who remained with WWE following their in-ring retirement.

#3 Kurt Angle's in-ring retirement at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle bows out after losing his retirement match at WrestleMania 35

WWE's first-ever Olympic Gold Medalist is truly one of the greatest in-ring competitors in the company's history. His incredible athletic ability, coupled with his tremendous mic skills, places him amongst the best ever. Debuting at Survivor Series 1999, Angle quickly rose up the ranks to become a top WWE Superstar, capturing multiple championships in the process.

Things took a bad turn for Angle once he developed an addiction to painkillers, in an effort to manage the physical toll of WWE's intense schedule. In May 2006, Kurt Angle left WWE and joined TNA, where he spent 10 years, before returning to WWE in 2017 for his Hall of Fame induction.

Following WrestleMania 33, Angle became RAW GM until December 2018. He transitioned into a part-time superstar up until his retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. WWE appointed Angle as a producer for Monday Night RAW. They unfortunately released him in April 2020, due to budget cuts.

#2 Triple H

Triple H wrestled his last match at WWE Super Showdown in 2019 against Randy Orton

Paul "Triple H" Levesque's retirement wasn't the epic final match that many hoped for, but instead announced in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. When quizzed about his future, The Game responded by saying:

“I won’t—I would never wrestle again," he stated. "First, I have a defibrillator in my chest,”Which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV

You can watch the entire interview with Stephen A Smith in the video below.

Following that announcement, Triple H kicked off WrestleMania Sunday this year by placing his boots in the centre of the ring. This was The Game indicating the end to a truly incredible career.

When it comes to The Game remaining with WWE after retiring, that has always been known. He has been working in the corporate side of the company for over a decade now. Triple H was initially appointed to oversee the Talent Relations and Live Events departments.

And until recently he was the Executive Vice President of Global Strategy & Development. Recent reports from Fightful Select, have stated that he has a new role after returning to full-time duties.

#1 Shawn Michaels

Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels retired in 2010 at WrestleMania 26 after losing to The Undertaker. The match was billed as a Streak vs. Career match, where Michaels put his career on the line against Taker's streak.

HBK went out in the most fitting way possible and upon leaving, became an ambassador for WWE until 2016. In August 2016, Michaels became a coach, writer and producer for NXT. Working closely with his DX members, Road Dogg and Triple H, to help NXT become what it is today.

HBK did come out of retirement in 2018, for a match at WWE's Crown Jewel event. The match was a complete disaster and Michaels has admitted his regret at coming out of retirement.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell