3 Superstars who aren't ready to challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and 3 who are

Braun Strowman's first Universal Championship win was purely circumstantial. Many argued that he should have first won the title nearly three years ago when feuding against Brock Lesnar. However, the story of Braun Strowman has been that of many Superstars in the past - one where they become the hottest star in the company, only for WWE to never pull the trigger on them.

All that applied to Braun Strowman until WrestleMania 36, when he beat Goldberg to become the WWE Universal Champion. It was a title that's long eluded him, but he has finally become the face of Friday Night SmackDown.

His first feud is with Bray Wyatt, who he's set to take on at Money in the Bank 2020. We don't need to justify why Wyatt is ready since many argue that he never should have lost the Universal title in the first place.

Here are a few WWE Superstars who aren't ready and some who are:

#3. Isn't ready: Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston had the greatest run of his career between February to early October 2019 as he would rise to the top of the card and win the WWE Championship - the only title that he hadn't won.

He's now a grand slam Champion and after losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, he went right back to the tag team division. The New Day is the longest-tenured faction in WWE history and also among the most successful.

He's added two more tag team titles to his collection and from the look of things, that's exactly where he's going to be staying.

While we would love to see him challenge for the WWE title again, he isn't ready at the moment. Perhaps it's best to stay in the tag team division until he time is right.