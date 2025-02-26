3 Surprises that can happen during Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match

The WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match promises to be an exciting competition. It will feature legends like John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins alongside modern-day stars like Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul. The stakes are high in this chamber match, as all six participants will try hard to win and secure their spots at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena is competing in the final Elimination Chamber match of his career, while CM Punk is also probably appearing in his last chamber match. McIntyre will aim to win his second consecutive chamber match, while stars such as Logan Paul and Damian Priest will be eyeing their maiden win. In essence, the contest promises to be a high-voltage thriller, and it can have a few surprises also.

This article will outline three surprises that can happen at men's Elimination Chamber match.

#3. Roman Reigns could return and attack Seth Rollins

One of the biggest surprises of the night could be the return of Roman Reigns. The OTC has been sidelined since Royal Rumble when Seth Rollins launched a vicious attack on him, leaving him severely injured. It was later reported that Reigns would be away for an undisclosed period due to the injury he sustained.

The animosity between Reigns and Rollins is well-known, and the OTC could surprise the WWE Universe by returning on the day of the chamber and attacking Seth Rollins. He could pull off a similar stunt to what WWE legend Shawn Michaels did to The Undertaker at Elimination Chamber in 2010.

Reigns can deliver a brutal spear to The Visionary thereby getting him eliminated from the contest. The two can then face off in a match at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Logan Paul could use brass knuckles to eliminate John Cena

Logan Paul is known for using underhanded tactics to secure victories in major matches. Last year also in the Elimination Chamber match, he pulled out a dirty trick to knock Randy Orton out of the match. The Maverick could attempt a similar stunt against John Cena to eliminate him.

Paul had previously stated that he wanted to compete in a WrestleMania match against Cena, and he could start a rivalry by attacking the 16-time WWE Champion during the match. The two could then go on to have a match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Rock could come out and help Drew McIntyre win the Elimination Chamber match

A huge upset of the night could be The Rock coming out to help Drew McIntyre in at Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss will have a major segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the night.

The WWE legend would seek an answer from Rhodes on whether or not he can be "his" corporate WWE Champion. If Cody refuses The Rock, the Brahma Bull can eye his next man who could be Drew McIntyre.

The Rock is believed to have great respect for McIntyre as a WWE superstar. He presented The Scottish Warrior with a sword last year as a gift when McIntyre signed his new WWE contract. Additionally, The Scottish Warrior recently revealed that The Rock is working on a "special favor" for him.

It could be this only, where McIntyre would have asked The Great One to make him his corporate champion and he would be loyal to him. Thereby, The Rock can enter the concrete structure, give Rock Bottom to some superstars, and help McIntyre secure the victory.

