3 Surprises Seth Rollins could have as his Plan B on WWE RAW

During the latest edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman confronted Gunther and introduced a custom Money in the Bank briefcase. However, their confrontation didn't last long as CM Punk disrupted the scene and attacked the Visionary.

When The Revolutionary attempted to run away, LA Knight unexpectedly appeared on the red brand and engaged in a physical altercation with Rollins. Following this, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were scheduled to clash against Sami Zayn and Penta in a tag team match.

Before their entrance, Paul Heyman revealed that Rollins is currently on a jet and perfecting Plan B. Meanwhile, The Wiseman has yet to disclose Seth's alternative plan. In this article, we will discuss three surprises the Architect could have as his Plan B on Monday Night RAW.

#3. The Visionary might recruit new members to the faction on WWE RAW

One of the surprises that Rollins could have in store as 'Plan B' could be the recruitment of new members to the villainous faction. Already, the Dog of WWE and the Tsunami are aiding Seth to establish their dominance on the red brand.

However, the recruitment of new members to the faction will strengthen their association. Even the latest episode of RAW concluded with Bron and Reed at a disadvantage when Jey Uso arrived and rescued Sami Zayn and Penta.

Considering this, Rollins might recruit more members to the group. Ethan Page and Ricky Starks are the potential candidates as the newest allies.

#2. Seth Rollins could be planning for a massive heel turn

The term 'Plan B' sparked the assumptions of a major heel turn in WWE. This is due to the faction that Triple H used the same term almost a decade ago when Seth Rollins turned his back on The Shield and joined hands with The Authority.

Due to this, it's possible that the 'Plan B' of Rollins could be a forthcoming villainous turn in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past few months, Sami Zayn's heel turn has been hinted at by the company on many instances.

Additionally, there are considerable hints that Cody Rhodes will soon turn heel in the Sports entertainment juggernaut. So, unexpectedly, Seth's Plan B could be associated with one of the heel turns as the superstars could join him.

#1. A mastermind cash-in plan

If Seth Rollins manages to win the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Title, he will elevate his group to new heights. This sparks the possibility of Rollins preparing a mastermind MITB cash-in plan as part of 'Plan B.'

The Visionary already attempted to cash in his briefcase at WWE Night of Champions but failed in the same. This time, the Revolutionary could be preparing a picture-perfect plan to secure the biggest prize and strengthen his heel association.

