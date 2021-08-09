SummerSlam is one of the four major pay-per-views of the calendar year for WWE. The company always plans some exciting things for the event. We have seen many surprises at this event before. This year will be no exception.

SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for August 21st. There is not much time left for the biggest party of summer. We will see dream matches like Roman Reigns vs John Cena, and Seth Rollins vs Edge become a reality.

Bobby Lashley will face his strongest challenger yet in Goldberg. Bianca Belair will face Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a WrestleMania rematch. Many more great matches are in the works for this year's edition of SummerSlam.

Along with great matches, we might see some surprises at the show. WWE always plans some unexpected things to get fans even more excited about the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Let's take a look at 3 surprising things that might happen at SummerSlam 2021:

#3. John Cena leaves SummerSlam 2021 as the new Universal Champion

Cena might shock the fans yet again

John Cena surprised everyone when he returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Cena wasted no time and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2021.

After some drama, Cena was successful in getting the match he wanted. Roman Reigns will face John Cena in a much-awaited dream match at SummerSlam.

The Cenation wants to see Cena become a 17-time world champion at SummerSlam 2021. However, the probability is quite low. The leader of Cenation is not a full-time wrestler anymore and has a busy schedule due to his Hollywood career.

As of now, it is in the reports that John Cena is set to continue his Hollywood career after SummerSlam. As a result, fans are expecting Cena to lose at SummerSlam 2021.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns is arguably the best Universal Champion yet. His title reign has made SmackDown the best WWE show. He has been booked as an unbeatable champion. It seems unlikely that Reigns will lose the title anytime soon.

We have seen part-timers like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg become champions before. Cena might do that as well. He might work in Hollywood and WWE at the same time. He may work a way out, just like he has done before.

Also, Ric Flair was recently released by WWE, which might mean that WWE wants to erase his record as well. John Cena might become a 17-time world champion at SummerSlam 2021.

#2. SummerSlam witnesses the debut of Adam Cole

Adam Cole has been around for a long time

Adam Cole is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. From promos to wrestling skills, Adam Cole excels at everything. Since his NXT Debut in 2017, Cole has had an amazing career so far.

He holds the record for the longest reign as an NXT Champion. He has also won the NXT North American Title and the NXT Tag Team title, making him a triple crown champion.

Adam Cole has been in NXT for about four years now. His main roster debut doesn't seem far away. According to the latest reports, Adam Cole's NXT contract is expiring very soon.

It is also reported that Adam Cole had a meeting with Vince McMahon after the latest episode of SmackDown. It looks like WWE is trying its best to sign another contract with Adam Cole.

While we are unsure if Adam Cole has signed another contract with WWE, he might surprise us by appearing at SummerSlam. Fans have been patiently waiting for his debut for years.

Cole could solidify his presence in WWE by attacking someone like Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor or Kevin Owens. Adam Cole's debut can be a great surprise for all the fans.

#1 Big E cashes-in at SummerSlam

Big E is Mr. Money in the Bank

Big E is one of the most-loved wrestlers in WWE right now. He has won the Intercontinental Championship multiple times. Big E is also a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion and a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He is a former NXT Champion as well.

Big E is now Mr. Money in the Bank, which means he has a guaranteed shot at a world title whenever he wants. A Money in the Bank cash-in usually happens when the reigning champion is exhausted or beaten down, and we could see such a situation unfold at SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg is a match where both wrestlers will probably get fatigued a lot. This might be the best time for Big E to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

If Big E can defeat Lashley or Goldberg, he will become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. The WWE Title is currently on RAW, which means Big E can finally reunite with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

All three members of The New Day celebrating Big E's title win at SummerSlam will be a night to remember for years to come.

Big E recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, where they discussed several topics, including his Money in the Bank victory:

