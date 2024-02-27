3 takeaways from Cody Rhodes' actions on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes had quite a momentous evening on the latest episode of WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber: Perth. The American Nightmare followed up his blockbuster appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect in Perth, Australia, with a match against The Moment Maker. He dispatched Waller in dominant fashion before having a war of words with Paul Heyman.

The American Nightmare's main event win and subsequent heated exchange with the Wiseman make sense, given his status on the red brand and ongoing feud with The Bloodline. On deeper analysis, however, there are a few observations from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner's actions that may be worth noting on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Here are three takeaways from Cody Rhodes' actions on WWE RAW worth remembering going forward.

#3. Cody Rhodes could assemble a team to take down The Bloodline

Ever since Cody Rhodes began feuding with Roman Reigns, he has always been at a numerical disadvantage. This disadvantage cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 and his match against Drew McIntyre last week on RAW. Seth Rollins has reminded him of the need to have backup over the past few weeks, and his interaction with Paul Heyman reinforced that idea.

As long as The American Nightmare is at odds with The Bloodline, he will need to even the numbers game. One way to do this is to assemble a team of The Bloodline's victims to level the playing field. Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and even a reluctant Drew McIntyre could come into play on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

#2. Cody Rhodes could be heading towards a more intense character on the Road to WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes is normally calm, collected, and affable, even when dealing with The Bloodline. He accommodates much of their disrespect and does not push back unless provoked. However, a different side of The American Nightmare emerged on the latest episode of WWE RAW when he refused to entertain Paul Heyman's weaselly ways, even denying the latter from entering the ring.

Even the most honorable of babyfaces need a ruthless side when they are facing a mountain like the one in front of Rhodes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this year. Thus, we could see The American Nightmare borrow from John Cena's playbook and exhibit a tougher, more no-nonsense side to himself. This could then lead him to deal with every member of The Bloodline until there is no one but Roman Reigns left to face.

There could be another way to deal with his numbers disadvantage, starting with a long-overdue confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown.

#1. Cody Rhodes could attack The Rock at WWE SmackDown

In his quest to finish his story, Cody Rhodes has found himself clashing with arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, The Rock. The American Nightmare initially ceded his WrestleMania XL spot to The Great One, making way for the latter to advance his story with Roman Reigns. However, fan discontent and the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event changed that narrative very quickly.

Now, the two men are firmly at odds, with The Brahma Bull firing several shots at The American Nightmare. Rhodes has refrained from firing back until now. Since the former AEW star challenged The People's Champion to a match at Elimination Chamber: Perth and the latter will be present at SmackDown this Friday, who would bet against the RAW Superstar showing up for a confrontation?

Could The American Nightmare take out The Rock on the blue brand as part of his promise to "hunt The Bloodline?" Only time will tell.

