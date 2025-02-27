3 Things that can happen between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and The Rock may be setting up another meeting at WWE WrestleMania 41 following their tense confrontation last week on SmackDown. If their paths cross at The Show of Shows, they may not lock horns in a match. But the possibilities are endless.

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face again. The Final Boss asked Rhodes to be his champion and sell his "soul." At Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare will give his answer to The Final Boss. In this list, we will look at three things that can happen between Rocky and Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3 Cody Rhodes' ally could attempt to save him

One superstar who didn't shy away from criticizing the idea of Rhodes siding with The Rock is Seth Rollins. He helped the second-generation wrestler tackle The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL. From the looks of it, if Rhodes accepts Rocky's offer, The Visionary will continue to try and save his friend.

At WWE WrestleMania 41, The Final Boss could use Cody Rhodes to gain an advantage in a potential match. He could instruct the Undisputed WWE Champion to interfere in his bout or attack his opponent. However, Rollins could come out and prevent this from happening in an attempt to save The American Nightmare.

#2 The Rock and Cody Rhodes could have an unexpected guest at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Cody does not accept The Brahma Bull's offer, several things can happen, including an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. A superstar could ensure The Final Boss doesn't dethrone The American Nightmare in a potential championship showdown at The Show of Shows.

If Rhodes puts the title on the line against The Final Boss, the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match might not receive his championship shot at WrestleMania 41. Hence, the Chamber bout's victor could interfere in the title bout and cause a disqualification. This will allow The American Nightmare to retain his gold without making Rocky look weak.

#1 Roman Reigns could get involved in Cody Rhodes and The Rock's drama

On RAW's Netflix debut, The Rock awarded Roman Reigns the Ula Fala after a tense interaction at Bad Blood 2024. Since they're seemingly on the same page again, they could collectively target The American Nightmare.

At The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes might back out of Rocky's plan at the last minute. As a result, The Final Boss could call his cousin and order him to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion.

