4 WWE Superstars who can be The Rock's corporate champion if Cody Rhodes turns down his offer

Cody Rhodes got a hefty offer from The Rock to seemingly become the corporate champion last week on WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare still hasn't given his answer, but many believe he will reject The Final Boss' proposal. However, that only means another superstar can accept the offer.

The Rock returned last week on Friday Night SmackDown, where he had a chat with Cody Rhodes. Rocky said he wanted Rhodes' soul and offered him to become the corporate champion to help him further elevate his career.

The Undisputed WWE Champion's answer will be revealed at Elimination Chamber 2025 this weekend. In this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who can be The Rock's corporate champion if Cody Rhodes rejects his offer.

#4 The Rock and Drew McIntyre have done business in the past

In early last year, it was reported that Drew McIntyre's contract was coming up and he hadn't agreed to a new deal. Following WrestleMania, it was revealed that he signed a new contract, and the person who facilitated it was none other than The Final Boss.

It's clear that there's respect between both men in a professional and personal capacity. In 2019, The Rock said that The Scottish Warrior would be the next big star. Since McIntyre has recently suffered some huge losses, striking up a deal with somebody he trusts will be a no-brainer.

#3 John Cena can do the unthinkable

One of the biggest rivalries The Final Boss has had in his career came against John Cena. Their rivalry from 2011 to 2012 resulted in two WrestleMania main events and generated a lot of buzz. Both men have a storied history.

The Cenation Leader is currently on his Farewell Tour, which means anything that can happen will happen this year. If he is going to turn heel, now will be the best chance to make it happen. Since his chances of becoming a 17-time World Champion are slimming, Cena can contact his former rival and strike up a deal just to break the illustrious record.

#2 Roman Reigns and The Rock can reunite

On RAW's Netflix debut, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to become the Undisputed Tribal Chief. In a shocking twist, The Final Boss was the one who put the Ula Fala around The Head of the Table's neck.

The cousins have seemingly reconciled after their awkward Bad Blood interaction. The Final Boss could now convince Reigns that he would help him regain the title he lost to Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

#1 Jacob Fatu is more confident than ever on WWE SmackDown

Since Solo Sikoa was defeated by Reigns on RAW, he hasn't been running SmackDown like he used to. Meanwhile, the person who has stepped up is Jacob Fatu, who has Cody Rhodes in his sights. Fatu has even made enemies against former world champions like Damian Priest and Braun Strowman.

Recently, even after Sikoa returned, Fatu did things his way and gained more confidence. It's possible that during Solo's absence, The Samoan Werewolf had a conversation with The Brahma Bull to ensure he becomes champion soon.

