3 Things Cody Rhodes can do at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was involved in two of the most significant moments in WWE history in the last two WrestleManias. Last year, he dethroned Roman Reigns to end his historic 1316-day title reign, and this year, he lost to John Cena, who moved into record-setting territory as a 17-time world champion. These moments have solidified Cody Rhodes' place in WWE history, showing the confidence that Triple H and WWE creative have placed in him.

However, Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television since losing the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He is likely taking a well-deserved break from his demanding schedule over the past two years. With WWE Saturday Night's Main Event scheduled for May 24, 2025, WWE might consider bringing "The American Nightmare" back for the show. If that is the case, here are three things Cody Rhodes could do at the event.

#3. Cody Rhodes might interfere in John Cena's match against R-Truth

John Cena abandoned his respectable ways and used underhanded tactics to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, becoming a 17-time world champion. If Cody shows up at Saturday Night's Main Event, the number one thing on his mind could be vengeance. He might interfere in John Cena's match against R-Truth, potentially attacking Cena or creating a distraction that allows Truth to capitalize and pick up a roll-up victory over his childhood hero.

This could also involve Cody chasing Cena away from the ring, giving Truth a count-out win. This would rekindle Cody's feud with Cena and keep fans engaged with their rivalry.

#2. The American Nightmare can save R-Truth from being destroyed by his childhood hero

Considering John Cena's current heel path, the 17-time champion might look to make an example out of R-Truth, apart from trying to beat him at the event. Truth represents everything Cena has been antagonizing since turning to the dark side—the toxic, dysfunctional relationship with the fans.

Cena might attempt to beat Truth so badly that the fans might never see him in WWE again. This is when Cody Rhodes' music could hit, and he can run in to save R-Truth from Cena's wrath and make his intentions clear that he's coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#1. Rhodes might be the third member in Seth Rollins' faction

The first two options would suit a babyface Cody Rhodes, but The American Nightmare wasn't the guy the fans in Vegas were rooting for in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday. Even after defending their honor against a hateful John Cena, the crowd booed Cody and cheered for Cena as he weaseled his way to the 17th championship.

This could be a reason for Cody to turn heel and appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event to help Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker steal the win against CM Punk and Sami Zayn. In his justification, he could say that he did everything for the fans, and they still turned their backs on him. So now he’s aligning with someone as influential as Paul Heyman, and together with Rollins and Breakker, they plan to take over WWE for good.

