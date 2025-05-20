4 stars who could interfere in matches at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Several top names and high-stakes matches are scheduled for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, some surprises and unannounced appearances can also occur during the show.
The upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on May 24, 2025, at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It currently has four matches with stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and more scheduled to appear. However, more names can make their presence known this weekend by disrupting the bouts scheduled.
In this list, we will look at four stars who could interfere at matches for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
#4. Gunther can be the one to pick who he will face on the RAW after Money in the Bank
One of the title matches set for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event is between Jey Uso and Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship. Whoever walks out as champion will then face Gunther on the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW.
The Ring General had already confronted both men in the past few weeks on the Monday show. This weekend, he can appear during the match to either help the champion retain the gold so he can avoid facing Paul, or even help The Maverick, since he can be seen as somebody easier to defeat for the World title.
#3. Jimmy Uso can be in Jey Uso's corner
Logan Paul may be a solo star in the Stamford-based promotion, but it's well-known that he has his trusty manager who can help him in matches, especially high-stakes ones involving championships. However, this can be something that the World Heavyweight Champion has prepared for.
At the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, the challenger can call his manager for help again, but Jimmy can prevent this from happening and even get physical enough with Logan for Jey to capitalize and win at Saturday Night's Main Event.
#2. Cody Rhodes can finally return to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen on WWE television since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 against John Cena. However, that can change this weekend.
Since John Cena vs. R-Truth won't be for a title match, the champion can lose without being dethroned for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Due to this, the Stamford-based promotion can capitalize on having Cody Rhodes interfere and finally set up his rematch against The Cenation Leader.
#1. Roman Reigns can help Sami Zayn and CM Punk
CM Punk and Roman Reigns were the first two stars attacked by Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn followed this. Since then, Punk and Zayn have recovered and are now set to take on Rollins and Breakker, but The Tribal Chief has yet to appear again. However, this can change soon.
Knowing Heyman, the Hall of Famer, may have something up his sleeve to ensure his clients win the match. However, Reigns can disrupt his plans and interfere before Seth and Bron can walk away as the victors. The OTC is rumored to make his comeback ahead of Money in the Bank.