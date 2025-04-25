3 things Drew McIntyre can do on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is one of the superstars expected to be at WWE SmackDown tonight. The Scottish Warrior had a successful weekend at WrestleMania 41, and a new chapter can be in store for him on the upcoming edition of the Friday night show.

Drew McIntyre was victorious last weekend at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. Both men have feuded for months en route to the premium live event, and now that The Scottish Warrior has settled his score with The Archer of Infamy, he can begin to target new names.

In this list, we will look at three things Drew McIntyre can do on WWE SmackDown.

#3. Drew McIntyre can target Cody Rhodes

Ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes talked about his potential competitors at WrestleMania 41, leading to Drew McIntyre coming out to confront The American Nightmare. Now that their program for The Show of Shows is finished, The Scottish Warrior can begin to target the next big fish.

When Drew confronted Cody a few months ago, McIntyre didn't appreciate that Rhodes didn't think much of him while talking about him. Now that Cody is without a championship and has his confidence down, the Scottish Warrior can view this as an open window to target him.

#2. John Cena and Randy Orton to get a massive warning?

On the RAW after WrestleMania episode, John Cena was talking to the crowd about his win and plans until Randy Orton appeared at the end of the segment to deliver an RKO. Following this moment, Drew can express some thoughts about his own plans.

McIntyre can appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown and criticize how Randy can just call the shots, while he can also criticize John for "ruining wrestling" by being an absent champion. After all this, he can warn both men that at the end of the day, he's going after them and the title soon.

#1. New WWE SmackDown champion to be in danger?

Another superstar who was victorious at WrestleMania 41 was Jacob Fatu, who defeated LA Knight for the United States Championship. Since Drew is done with Damian, he can begin eyeing the gold again, possibly a title held by one of the most dominant stars on SmackDown at the moment.

Drew can emerge as Jacob's first rival for the US Championship, which can do wonders for them. Not only will McIntyre be back in a title picture, but Fatu feuding with a highly accomplished star like The Scottish Warrior can help him legitimize his status as champion.

