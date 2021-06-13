NXT TakeOver: In Your House - 3 things that should happen and 2 that should not

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is the next big pay-per-view for the black and gold brand. Several Championships in NXT have changed hands since TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. With that being the case for TakeOver: In Your House, the battles at TakeOvers always offer the potential for title changes.

Five bouts have been booked for the show with four titles on the line. Those four titles, however, are up for grabs in three different matches. It's not as confusing as it sounds.

The Winner Takes All match between Bronson Reed/MSK and Legado Del Fantasma features two titles up for grabs. Whichever trio wins, will walk out with both the NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Championships.

The NXT Women's Tag titles and the NXT Cruiserweight belt are not being defended at TakeOver: In Your House. However, the Million Dollar title and legacy are on the line in a ladder match between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

NXT is so loaded with talent that performers like Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Kushida, Toni Storm, and many others are not even booked for the pay-per-view. The plethora of gifted performers usually means that a few matches will take place on the NXT episode following a TakeOver.

As TakeOver: In Your House is the first big NXT show since Stand & Deliver, some things should happen on the card. There are, however, some things that should not take place. Here are three things that should happen and two that should not happen at TakeOver: In Your House.

#3 There SHOULD be a follow up with InDex at TakeOver: In Your House

True love must win!

It's been a while since Dexter Lumis has competed regularly in the ring. He is the type of character that doesn't necessarily need to wrestle to get over with fans. That's precisely what has happened between Lumis and Indi Hartwell in their ongoing love saga.

Lumis is without a match at TakeOver: In Your House. The same goes for NXT Women's Tag Champs Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Even though they are without challengers at the moment, LeRae might be headed for another showdown with Shirai.

🎶And I don't wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don't wanna fall in love (this world is only gonna break your heart)

With you 🎶



💔😢 #WWENXT #InDex @DexterLumis @indi_hartwell @TripleH @poppy @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/Xrd1BDDUHT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021

Hartwell and Lumis have been ships passing in the night. One does something for the other, but unforeseen factors prevent the relationship from blossoming.

Poppy returned on the go-home episode of NXT to promote her NXT EP "Eat". Lumis drew a picture of Poppy and he gave it to her backstage. The two hugged and Hartwell walked in on the hug.

This mismanaged teenage romance saga is something that NXT management wants to get over. It's sweet and endearing, even if LeRae has tried to put a stop to it at every turn.

There will be plenty of backstage interviews and promos during TakeOver: In Your House. Some of those segments must continue the ongoing love struggle for Lumis and Hartwell. Without a match at the pay-per-view, that's the best way to get those performers involved at TakeOver: In Your House.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun