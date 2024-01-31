3 things that could happen on the final NXT before Vengeance Day

NXT stars are gearing up for Vengeance Day, slated to take place on February 4. Ilja Dragunov will defend his title against Trick Williams, Dragon Lee is set for a rematch for his North American Championship and the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament will be determined.

With rising tension and animosity among the talents before the event, let's take a look at a few potential things that could happen on the final NXT before Vengeance Day:

#3. Baron Corbin addresses Bron Breakker's future on the main roster

Seeing Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin working together in harmony on NXT would have been unimaginable nearly four months ago, as they were hell-bent on destroying each other.

The two former champions found themselves paired up in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament and even progressed to the finals. It seemed Breakker even had a tag team name in mind, The Wolf Dogs, which Corbin immediately revoked.

The timing of the tag team formation comes at a time when Breakker is expected to receive a massive push on the main roster. The former NXT Champion competed in the men's Royal Rumble match, reportedly taking over Brock Lesnar's spot.

The two stars work well in unison as a tag team and their whirlwind history would make for a comical yet engaging duo. WWE should not consider breaking them up just yet and pave the way for more tag team matches and segments if they win the tournament at Vengeance Day.

#2. Kiana James attacks Roxanne Perez for 'taking her spot'

Roxanne Perez earned another shot at the NXT Women's Championship when she won the Battle Royal earlier this month.

The 22-year-old was elated about her win and looked forward to becoming a two-time NXT Women's Champion. In the Battle Royal, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, Roxanne Perez, and Kelani Jordan were the final four women. They continued their battle with Jordan and Perez being the last two left before the latter ultimately won the match.

Kiana James and Roxanne Perez have some unfinished business after their steel cage match at Halloween Havoc last year. James could attack Perez out of anger for losing the match and the opportunity for a title shot, once again reigniting their rivalry.

#1. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes confronts Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams went from being each other's confidants to not talking at all.

The former NXT Champion has been competing on SmackDown for a while now. Last week he faced Austin Theory in a singles match with Grayson Waller ringside. After the bout, a frustrated Theory and Waller pounced on Carmelo Hayes before Trick Williams ran out for a save.

Hayes extended a fist bump to which Williams refused citing he only did it for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. The rift between the two stars continues to grow every week without being addressed.

Carmelo Hayes might attempt to discuss the matter at hand with Williams. They could make a deal to set aside their differences for the tournament and then focus on a viable outcome for their future as a tag team.

