Money in the Bank season is well and truly upon us. The popularity has risen in stock over the past few years, with many labeling it as part of the “Big 5." This year’s edition will be showcased live from London, England, a city and country that has been yearning to host more wrestling shows. This will be the first time in over 20 years that London is hosting a major WWE event, giving the show a big-time feel. Considering the line-up on the show and its location, this is shaping up to be the biggest MITB in WWE history. But how do we make it even bigger? With an appearance from the Greatest of All Time.

How could we forget John Cena’s epic return at MITB back in 2021? The 16-time Champion would come back to stare down Roman Reigns in a moment that would send shockwaves around the world. Fast forward two years and the stars seem to be aligning again as the 46-year-old is currently in London, filming a new movie with fellow Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra. Cena is in London, MITB is in London, and it’s time to make some magic.

John Cena is currently in London filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra.

Here are 3 things John Cena can do if he returns on WWE Money in the Bank weekend.

#3. Stake a claim for the Intercontinental Championship

Crazy to think John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Title



The only Title he needs to become a Grandslam champion

John Cena has done it all and seen it all. The former face of the company is rightly considered by most as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. However, as great as he is, there’s one glaring omission from his impressive resume; the Intercontinental Championship. Having held every title in the game, it seems only fitting that Cena should join legends like Sheamus and The Miz as Grandslam Champions. Lest we forget, the current IC Champion could easily be regarded as the most dominant IC Champion in history.

Gunther says he was a big fan of the white strap WWE Intercontinental championship

As of writing, Gunther has become the longest reigning IC Champion of the modern era, becoming only the fifth man in WWE history to hold the title for a full year. To become the longest reigning IC Champion ever, the Austrian has to hold the title for one more month after SummerSlam. WWE potentially has a mega-match here, Cena going for his first-ever IC title versus Gunther chasing history. After Gunther dispatches of Matt Riddle on Saturday, have him cut a promo about his dominance and there being no one else worthy to face him and then…cue the trumpets.

#2. Cost Logan Paul his MITB ladder match

Logan Paul has been a big money draw for WWE so far.

In the short space of time he’s been a WWE Superstar, Logan Paul has leapfrogged many of his co-workers and catapulted himself into the main event scene. He’s become a must-see attraction, as not only does he create viral moments, but his athleticism is there for all to see. As far as celebrity influencers go, the Youtuber is arguably the best to ever do it. The 28-year-old has often exceeded all expectations to the point where WWE fans can no longer hold his wrestling ability against him, but just hate on him because they have to.

Logan Paul wants to Fight John Cena at Wrestlemania 39!

When the pro boxer took Roman Reigns to his absolute limit at Crown Jewel, he immediately made it known on social media that he wanted John Cena next at WrestleMania. Much of Triple H’s online content strategy has been centered around creating mainstream moments, well Hunter, it doesn’t pop culturally bigger than John Cena vs Logan Paul at SummerSlam. The seeds for this blockbuster bout could be sewn by Cena costing Paul the ladder match, giving the London crowd what they want, an LA Knight win, YEAHHH!

#1. Confront Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is a 5-time World Champion.

For a large part of his career, John Cena’s name was synonymous with the World Heavyweight Championship. In the middle of his reign at the top, Cena was busy making that title the most-coveted prize in sports entertainment. Seth Rollins is now on a similar mission to restore prestige to a title that has inconspicuously lost its lineage of champions.

𝙼𝙾𝙷𝙰𝙼𝙼𝙴𝙳 @hk_cena07 seth rollins -wwe title vs us title: summerslam⛱

.

واحدة من اجمل مواجهة السمرسلام جدا ممتعة لكن سلبيتها هيا النهايه 🏻

.

أستمتعو 🤩.

#WWE #SummerSlam ملخص نزال - John cenaseth rollins -wwe title vs us title: summerslam⛱واحدة من اجمل مواجهة السمرسلام جدا ممتعة لكنسلبيتها هيا النهايهأستمتعو🤩. ملخص نزال - John cena 🆚 seth rollins -wwe title vs us title: summerslam⛱.واحدة من اجمل مواجهة السمرسلام جدا ممتعة لكن🔴سلبيتها هيا النهايه👍🏻.أستمتعو🔥🤩.#WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/CPMgPd1fsQ

Cena & Rollins have a rivalled history, a rivalry that defined WWE from 2014-2015 and provided us with several modern-day classics. The Cenation leader established Rollins as a bonafide main event star. Now it’s time for the Architect to return the favor. With Cena’s current limited schedule, if he is to wrestle, he only wrestles on the biggest of stages. SummerSlam would be the perfect venue to have the 46-year-old compete for an unprecedented 17th World Championship.

