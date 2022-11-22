3 Things Karrion Kross can do at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Under Triple H's regime, Karrion Kross found his footing after a forgettable first run that saw WWE's previous regime drop the ball on him from the get-go.

Upon returning on the August 5, 2022, edition of SmackDown, Kross straight away targeted Drew McIntyre. Albeit teasing a match against Roman Reigns, Kross and The Scottish Warrior went on to have consecutive matches on PLE - first a strap match at Extreme Rules, followed by a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

The Herald of Doomsday, along with real-life wife Scarlett Bordeaux, has been floating aimlessly amidst the build to WWE Survivor Series. Here are three things that he can do on the show.

#3. A Last-Minute addition to the match card

Karrion Kross defeated Madcap Moss by submission on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss had a match on the November 18, 2022, episode of SmackDown that saw the latter tap out. With WWE Survivor Series being the last main roster PLE this year, a rematch between the two could be added to the match card this week, which as of now, has only four matches officially announced.

When Vince McMahon ran the company, we were often treated to last-minute additions, sometimes even on the day of the show. It wasn't the best way to go, and since Triple H took over, all the PLEs had matches booked prior with a proper build-up to each of them.

But anything can happen in the world of wrestling. Plus, the Game has been a supporter of Kross so far. He advertised the latter's return to the main roster as an in-ring debut, pretending the last run did not even happen, and the latter has been booked effectively ever since.

#2. Reignite feud with Drew McIntyre to set up rubber match

Drew McIntyre was The Herald of Doomsday's first target upon return.

McIntyre and Kross went their separate ways after their steel cage match at Crown Jewel 2022, but who is to say that a rubber match won't happen between the two before the year ends?

After suffering a loss at Crown Jewel last month and being left off the card at Survivor Series, Kross could make a statement by invading the WarGames structure to remove McIntyre from the match.

While the former WWE Champion seems to be done with the entire ordeal, and the feud between the two left much to be desired - both matches contained a pepper spray incident involving Scarlett that cost the former the match - all of that could change in December, with one final showdown to end their story on a high.

Previously poised for a world championship feud, The Scottish Warrior and the guy formerly known as The Tollman could still shift gears and tell a more elaborate story.

#1. Officially kickstart a feud with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The seeds for a potential feud with The Bloodline were planted on SmackDown.

Perhaps an understated segment on the November 18, 2022, episode of SmackDown was yet another tease for a future match.

Roman Reigns vs Karion Kross for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been foreshadowed since August. It almost seems inevitable that a match between the two will take place in the not-too-distant future, potentially at Royal Rumble 2023.

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



It will be where everything as we know it shall end.



The glory will be mine.



History will be made.



And the Empire will fall.



#WWESmackdown Remember where this began.It will be where everything as we know it shall end.The glory will be mine.History will be made.And the Empire will fall. Remember where this began.It will be where everything as we know it shall end.The glory will be mine.History will be made.And the Empire will fall. ⏳ #WWESmackdown https://t.co/5DngJycagu

What better way to officially begin than to have Kross interrupt the WarGames match or sneak attack Reigns backstage at WWE Survivor Series, which leads to a loss for The Bloodline in the main event of the show.

