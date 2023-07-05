3 Things Seth Rollins can do on WWE SmackDown this week

Seth Rollins will make a rare WWE SmackDown appearance this week. The Visionary will be in Madison Square Garden for the July 7, 2023, episode of the blue brand. Fans could be wondering why the World Heavyweight Champion is coming to SmackDown despite being exclusive to RAW.

Seth Rollins hasn’t appeared on a televised episode of SmackDown in months. He did have a dark match against Judgment Day’s Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship when SmackDown visited Iowa on June 9, 2023.

Check out his WWE schedule for July below:

The two superstars have had several matches against each other in recent weeks. Their interactions have picked up steam since Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake premium live event on July 1, 2023.

The RAW superstar was moments from cashing in his contract this past Monday when Finn Balor inadvertently prevented him from making a move. The supposed interference led to Rollins taking out Dominik Mysterio with a pedigree on the outside before leaving the arena in one piece.

The Visionary seems to resume his business with the 2023 Money in the Bank winner this week on WWE SmackDown, or he could hold another open challenge. With that in mind, here are three things Seth Rollins can do on the blue brand this week.

#1. Compete in a dark match

As mentioned above, Rollins’ most recent SmackDown appearance wasn’t televised but a dark match against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary retained his title against the Man, who might soon become the new world champion.

It is worth noting that Cagematch has the Visionary’s upcoming SmackDown appearance listed as a dark match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Priest. Based on that, fans shouldn’t expect the champion to appear on free television.

#2. Issue an open challenge

Seth Rollins is a fighting champion and will fight to keep the title until his last breath. The Drip God even defended the gold belt in a terrific match against Bron Breakker on the June 20, 2023, episode of NXT.

The champion could issue an open challenge on WWE SmackDown this week. If he holds the challenge, it will be the first time the World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on a televised episode of the blue brand since the title’s creation.

#3. Partake in the 'Tribal Court'

The July 7, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a 'Tribal Court' segment between Roman Reigns and The Usos. The segment was announced after Jimmy and Jey’s historic win over their cousin at Money in the Bank 2023.

It is possible that Seth Rollins could show up during the segment to tease Roman Reigns. After all, he’s called the Architect of the Shield for a reason. The WWE Universe will most certainly go crazy upon witnessing two of their favorite stars share the same ring again.

What do you think Seth Rollins will do on WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

