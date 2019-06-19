3 things that can happen on SmackDown Live before WWE Stomping Grounds

Will there be unlikely allies in Dolph-KO?

WWE SmackDown Live comes to you in a few hours, and if the way fans reacted to Raw can be taken into consideration one thing is sure, and that's pure entertainment. The wrestlers on the blue brand are gearing up to show that they can outperform their opponents and the work will definitely keep the fans glued to the TV screens. With so much animosity and the pressure to hype WWE Stomping Grounds coming into play, the creative team will go above and beyond to get the fans talking and the media outlets buzzing.

As I thought about it, a few things came to my mind, and I list those aspects that can happen on the show:

#3 Shane O'Mac gets the last laugh

Shane McMahon was on the receiving end of punches and the night didn't go as planned for The Prodigal Son. With a task at hand to take out The Big Dog, and The Drifter as well as Scottish Psychopath as his henchman, Shane will leave no stone unturned to call the shots on Roman Reigns.

From a handicap match to some other things that can happen on the show the company will try to make this the talk of the town as Tuesday Night's show comes to a close. The fact that the story has wrestlers who will have the fans wanting more will be the selling point of the show. If Roman Reigns is left seeking for help inside the ropes with blood coming out, you can be sure that the fans will be talking about it as the show on Sunday approaches.

This should definitely close the show, as then and only then would the match become one of the highlights that can intrigue fans as the show comes to our TV screens.

