3 things that can happen on the first WWE RAW of 2020

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

A betrayal can always elevate a storyline

The first RAW of 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting episode with the return of the WWE Champion, a United States Title match, and a triple threat encounter for the RAW Tag Team titles.

There's a lot of activities planned for the first episode of RAW in this decade, and while some are already advertised, some others may come as a surprise just like on SmackDown.

The first episode also marks the continuation of a storyline between a husband, his wife, her boyfriend, and the wife's girlfriend. The main-event of last week's episode of RAW was the most viewed segment of the show on the company's online video channel, so that's one of the reasons why the company could try to add more Superstars into the mix and make it even more exciting.

While this may be an exciting storyline, there is nothing that excites a WWE fan more than a good storyline and in-ring action by the wrestlers. We have seen so many storylines develop over the years, so a new one may begin tonight.

It's with this in mind I list down things that can happen during the show to hype the build-up to Royal Rumble and also enhance the 3-hour program.

#3 Andrade mistakenly hits Zelina Vega during his match

It may sound weird to some, but the company planted the seeds for their split few weeks back, and Andrade hyped it up by replying to a fan comment on Twitter about his new manager.

While they did come together and are a great team where Andrade works between the ropes, and Zelina offers any assistance that's possible to help her client win. We've seen her interfere in matches to assist her client, but what if this week she tries to do the same and gets hit by Andrade mistakenly?

While this would happen by accident, it could serve as the pedestal for a betrayal by Zelina, which would cost Andrade his U.S. Title.

Also read - WWE RAW: 3 reasons why The Street Profits vs The Viking Raiders is a good idea

1 / 3 NEXT