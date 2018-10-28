3 things that could happen on this week's Raw

How will Seth Rollins respond to Dean Ambrose?

Last week's Raw was one of the most eventful and shocking episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw in recent memory. Raw was opened by Roman Reigns who announced that he was fighting leukemia and due to that he had to relinquish the Universal Championship.

The Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will be held at WWE Crown Jewel, and we could see some major storyline progress with regards this match on this week's Raw.

Dean Ambrose turned heel this past week by attacking Seth Rollins after winning the tag team championship from McIntyre and Ziggler. We could see a confrontation between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose this week.

Elias turned face last week by attacking Baron Corbin with his guitar when Corbin interrupted his performance. He might have to face some repercussions for attacking Corbin.

We could see some major developments in storylines on this week's Raw, and also expect some startling moments. Considering all the events from last week's Raw, here are the predictions for the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw for Crown Jewel.

#3 Elias faces repercussions for attacking Corbin

Elias's face turn could do wonders for him

Corbin might make a handicap match between Elias and Authors of Pain just like he made a match between Kurt Angle and AOP when Kurt Angle outsmarted him and won the battle royal, sealing a spot in the WWE World Cup.

AOP will be willing to help Corbin as he is the current General Manager of Raw, and could help them have a match for the Raw tag team championship.

This match will set up a long term feud between Corbin and Elias, and could also help both Elias and Corbin, but mostly Elias, as with his face turn he requires an opponent who is strongly hated by the audience, and Corbin is the least favourite superstar of many viewers, and also a worthy opponent.

