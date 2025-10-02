3 Things WWE can do to combat Andrade signing with AEW

Former WWE star Andrade made a shocking return to AEW on the sixth anniversary of the Dynamite episode. He appeared on the show after a six-man tag team match on Dynamite, which also saw the in-ring return of Kenny Omega. Andrade came out and attacked Omega before shaking hands with Don Callis at ringside, becoming a new official member of the Don Callis family.Andrade's AEW return comes as a shocking development, as he was released by WWE on September 13, 2025, last month. He came back to WWE only last year at the Royal Rumble 2024. He went on to appear in a match at WrestleMania 40, while teaming up with Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. His last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2025, when he teamed up with Rey Fenix for the six-pack tag team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. Soon after, he was released by the company.Andrade's return to AEW also comes as a bit of an embarrassment for WWE. The Jacksonville-based promotion has outsmarted the Stamford-based promotion by getting one of its superstars back from the company's fold. To combat this, Triple H and his team will also have to pull some surprising moves.Therefore, in this listicle, we will discuss three things WWE can do to combat Andrade signing with AEW.#3 Bring back Paige (ex-AEW)The first thing Triple H can do to combat Andrade's return to AEW is to bring back former AEW star Paige (aka Saraya Brevis). The former AEW Women's World Champion parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year, ending her three-year reign with the company.Paige has been a big WWE women's superstar. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. She is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion. She had to step back from wrestling in 2018 because of some neck injuries. She was made the SmackDown General Manager for a while. In 2022, she left WWE to join AEW.But now, Paige is looking for a WWE return. During her recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, she said that she misses being on the show. It remains to be seen how Triple H would like to bring her back to the company's fold once again.#2 Rey Fenix reunites with PentaAnother thing WWE could do to combat Andrade's AEW return is to bring together Rey Fenix and Penta on the show. While both former AEW superstars have made their WWE debuts, the company has surprisingly not brought them together so far. While Penta performs on Monday Night RAW, Rey Fenix is part of the SmackDown brand.It was said that the brother duo who have only performed as a dual entity in wrestling might be teamed up once again in WWE. This could now be sped up in the light of Andrade's return to AEW. Rey Fenix might be brought in on RAW, and reunited with Penta, and they can then challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.#1 Santos Escobar/Legado Del Fantasma get a pushWWE can also push Santos Escobar, leader of the Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto) group, on SmackDown. Santos Escobar is, though a talented superstar, but he has been sparingly used on the show.Since tag team units are abundant on SmackDown, somewhere Legado Del Fantasma and Santos Escobar have gotten lost in the shuffle. The company can push Santos Escobar on the show as Andrade's replacement and give him a much-needed push.