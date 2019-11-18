3 Things WWE could be planning for the RAW before Survivor Series (November 18th, 2019)

What could happen on RAW?

The week before heading to Survivor Series has finally arrived, and WWE looks to hype the tri-brand pay-per-view. The next episode of Monday Night RAW, which is scheduled to be held at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, should be an action-packed show, with one last NXT invasion for the Red Brand.

Captain of Team RAW, Seth Rollins, will take on Andrade to retain his place at Survivor Series, and the latter will have a golden opportunity of punching a ticket to the big pay-per-view. Having failed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles last week, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will team up once again to take on an unannounced team on RAW. Just six days before Survivor Series, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will defend the twin belts against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Rey Mysterio will be on RAW before facing 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar, while Natalya will wrestle Asuka in a singles match.

In the following, we discuss three things WWE could be planning on RAW this week.

#3 Adam Cole knocks on the door of Aleister Black

All members of The Undisputed Era have matches at Survivor Series, except for Adam Cole. There is no doubt that Cole is the leader of the Black & Yellow Brand stable, and it is unlikely that he will be left off the Survivor Series card. This is especially true considering he already competed twice on RAW and SmackDown in previous weeks. It will be interesting to see if Cole finds out his Survivor Series opponent on RAW this week.

Aleister Black, who swapped brands recently, is looking for a new rival, as he has been waiting for someone to "knock on his door." In fact, 'The Dutch Destroyer' also urged someone to pick a fight with him just last week while sitting in his dark room. With Survivor Series around the corner, a big name could take him up on his offer.

Adam Cole and Aleister Black have a history, as the two men engaged in a heated NXT rivalry, facing each other on two occasions. While they met once on an episode of NXT, they also crossed paths in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. 'The Dutch Destroyer' won both matches against Cole, giving Cole all the reason to pick a fight with Black at Survivor Series.

