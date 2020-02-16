3 things WWE could have done differently on this week's SmackDown (14th February 2020)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

SmackDown disappointed this week

This week's SmackDown wasn't a great watch, to be honest, although we saw some storylines develop. The show started with Bayley vs Carmella for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and Bayley retained her title, quite expectedly. But after the match, Naomi and Carmella doubled up on the SmackDown Women's Champion. Naomi and Carmella will face each other next week to determine who will be Bayley's next challenger.

Then, we saw Hulk Hogan and Bray Wyatt exchange some words, while Dolph Ziggler took Otis' place during the date with Mandy Rose, leaving Otis heartbroken. The main event saw Roman Reigns team up with Daniel Bryan to beat The Miz and John Morrison and the show ended with King Corbin attacking Reigns.

Here, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE could have done differently on this week's episode of the Blue brand.

#3 Sheamus' booking

Since Sheamus' return to WWE programming, he has been on a winning streak, but the problem with that has been the Superstars he has beaten during that winning run. Every single week, The Celtic Warrior has faced either Shorty G or Apollo Crews, and this week, he faced both of them in a handicap match.

Quite expectedly, he beat them but these wins are doing nothing for Sheamus nor Shorty G or, as a matter of fact, for Crews. There has to be some unpredictability about the booking or else it gets boring. Right now, that is what's happening with Sheamus' character - it has become boring. Maybe give him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship?

#2 Where's Goldberg

This week, we saw Hulk Hogan and Bray Wyatt tease a future match between them but everyone knows, that this potential match has a very remote chance of happening. So, one's best guess is that Hogan was on the show for the sole reason to hype up Goldberg's clash with The Fiend at WWE Super Showdown, and the segment was all right, as it did the job.

But where's the number one contender when only two weeks remain for WWE Super Showdown? It would have been good to see Goldberg and Wyatt exchange some words.

Advertisement

Next week, Goldberg is scheduled to appear on SmackDown, so let's hope we see in person rather than on a face time.

#1 Segment between Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Elias, and Braun Strowman

The whole segment featuring Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Elias, and Braun Strowman felt like filler content. It did nothing with regards to the future of the Intercontinental Championship; all it did was kill some time.

Also, one can have this kind of segment if it doesn't stretch much but that didn't happen, which in the end, left a sour taste. Instead of this, we could have easily had a match between Sheamus and Elias or Elias and Shinsuke Nakamura, which would have been something new. Right now, it looks like Strowman has a partner in the form of the Drifter.