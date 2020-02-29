3 things WWE could have done differently on SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown (28th February 2020)

John Cena returned this week

This week's SmackDown was a very good show, as we saw some important storylines develop with regards to WrestleMania 36. The episode started with Roman Reigns challenging Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship; the match was made official later on the show.

Sasha Banks returned and teamed up with Bayley, but they lost to Naomi and Lacey Evans. Furthermore, Robert Roode defeated Kofi Kingston, before a three on one match involving Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura, taking on Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber was announced via a contract signing.

Daniel Bryan defeated Curtis Axel, while The Miz & Morrison lost to The Usos. The main event saw John Cena return, only for him to come face to face with The Fiend. The former Universal Champion seemingly challenged Cena to a match at WrestleMania 36 and the 16-time WWE Champion tipped his cap to him to end the show.

Here, we suggest the three things WWE could have done differently on this week's SmackDown after WWE Super Showdown.

#3 The way Daniel Bryan is being used

Daniel Bryan has recently been involved in matches against Superstars who don't get much screen time and this week, he faced Curtis Axel and quite expectedly, Bryan defeated his opponent, with Drew Gulak on commentary.

The problem with this is the fact that Bryan can be used much better than he currently is. He can easily have matches against the likes of Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, or even Sheamus, for that matter. Right now, everything Bryan does seems like a filler.

#2 How Roman Reigns challenged Goldberg

The opening segment of this week's SmackDown featured Goldberg asking the crowd - "Who's next? ", to which Roman Reigns came out and said that he's next. And moments later, this match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 was made official, just like that.

This could have been done way better than Roman coming out and literally asking for a shot at SmackDown's biggest prize. This is where a number one contender's match helps and The Big Dog could have earned his shot, rather than what really happened on Friday night.

#1 Two champions pinned

This week's SmackDown marked the return of Sasha Banks as The Boss teamed up with Bayley to face Lacey Evans and Naomi. The faces won the match and Naomi pinned the SmackDown Women's Champion, which isn't necessarily a good thing, is it? One can understand that WWE wanted both Naomi and Evans to look strong, but they could have done that by not pinning the SmackDown Women's Champion and just letting the faces stand strong after ending the match in a DQ.

Moreover, the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & Morrison lost their match, after winning the gold at WWE Super ShowDown, against The Usos this week on SmackDown. Why would one want to pin the newly crowned Tag Team Champions the very next day?

This could have been avoided and it would have been much better if Miz & Morrison won against The Usos or even better, didn't face them at all.