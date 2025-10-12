3 Things WWE got right at Crown Jewel 2025

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:18 GMT
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 ended on a high note at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The two Crown Jewel Champions this year are: Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

The event also saw Bronson Reed securing the biggest win of his WWE career against Roman Reigns. John Cena and AJ Styles also put up one of the best matches of the year, with The Champ finally coming out as the winner. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY also won over The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a tag team match at Crown Jewel.

This year's Crown Jewel was far better than the previous year's event in Saudi Arabia. The matches, especially John Cena's clash against AJ Styles, kept the fans glued to their seats, with both legends pulling up killer moves against each other.

On that note, we will list three things that WWE got right at Crown Jewel PLE.

#3 Roman Reigns losing against Bronson Reed

One of the things that the company seemingly got right was The Big Dog getting defeated at the hands of Big Bronson Reed. He had already defeated Reed, and another defeat for the 330-pound monster wouldn't have been good for his career.

Being a heel, Bronson Reed needed to secure a win in this match by any means. Therefore, the company made the right call to get The Usos inside the ring and let Jey spear Roman Reigns through the table.

This way, not only did Bronson Reed get a win, but Roman's coldness with Jey Uso also gets a new direction. Roman told the Usos after the match that he doesn't want to see them until Christmas. That means, when he comes back, he shall first settle his score with Jey before going out against The Vision.

#2 Seth Rollins winning against Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes

It was equally imperative for Seth Rollins to win the Crown Jewel Championship match against Cody Rhodes. There was a tremendous psychological pressure on him before this match, because Seth had lost three matches back-to-back against Cody before this.

The company made the right booking by letting a heel Seth pick a win against Cody because that also increases the stature of his World Heavyweight Championship. Before the match, it was anticipated that the American Nightmare could pick up the win once again.

But getting The Visionary to win the match appears to be the perfect decision that also aligns with the current storyline of The Vision. It will now be interesting to see how WWE carries The Vision's storyline further till Survivor Series: WarGames.

#1 Stephanie Vaquer defeating Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer defeating Tiffany Stratton for the women's Crown Jewel Championship was another good decision by the WWE creative team. By getting Stephanie to win, the company also sent a message that the Chilean superstar was indeed the big thing in the women's division in WWE.

Stephanie made her WWE debut last year at NXT and came on the main roster this year, after WrestleMania 41. However, she has made remarkable progress in the women's division on RAW. The fans have also been supporting her, and therefore, the creative team wasted no time in elevating her on the roster.

Moreover, a defeat for Tiffany here also indicates that she might soon be removed as the WWE Women's Champion. Jade Cargill appears to be the one who could dethrone the Buff Barbie soon. The two are expected to square off against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event show on November 1, 2025, next month, in Salt Lake City.

It will be interesting to see how the company builds up storylines from here till Survivor Series: WarGames.

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
