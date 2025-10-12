CM Punk & Cody Rhodes tore WWE down after leaving; Seth Rollins sounds off after Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins became the Men's Crown Jewel Champion on Saturday after beating Cody Rhodes for the first time ever. Rollins took a shot at Rhodes and CM Punk for trying to tear down WWE after leaving the company.

The pressure was off of The Visionary after a hard-fought win over The American Nightmare at Crown Jewel: Perth. Rollins used the watch Rhodes gave him to get the advantage and pin his rival for the first time in his career.

Appearing on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Seth Rollins got frustrated by the chants from the crowd. Rollins went off on Rhodes and Punk for leaving WWE and trying to "tear it down" when they were part of AEW.

"When half of these morons turn their back on this place and tear it down with guys like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, I was here. I carried the flag when it wasn't cool to do it. I was the banner-waver when it wasn't cool to do it. And now here I am, finally, after all this time, getting the recognition I deserve," Rollins said.

After leaving AEW, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk returned to WWE. Seth Rollins' unhappiness stems from them joining the competition before being welcomed with open arms. Rollins sacrificed a lot to be where he is today, so the frustration was warranted.

Seth Rollins calls himself The GOAT

WWE has already dubbed John Cena as The GOAT amid his farewell tour, which has only four dates remaining. Seth Rollins was not having any of it after finally beating Cody Rhodes on Saturday, proclaiming himself as the greatest ever following his Crown Jewel Championship coronation.

"There is only one man who reaches higher than the highest. I am no longer just the greatest of my generation, I've proved tonight I'm the greatest of all time. That's right. There's only one, and he is a visionary, he is a revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin' Rollins," Rollins said.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins calling himself The GOAT could lead to a program between him and Cena. With four dates remaining, Cena will have at least two matches left.

