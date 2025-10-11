3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes lost his title at WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes lost the Crown Jewel title to Seth Rollins at the mega PLE event in Australia. This is Rollins' first win over Cody in the history of WWE. He had lost three straight matches back-to-back against Cody before finally pulling up a win at the Crown Jewel event.Rollins outsmarted Cody by attacking him with a watch, which The American Nightmare had gifted him last year. Once Rollins secretly took him down with that watch, he executed two devastating Curb Stomps on the Undisputed Champion before scoring the pinfall on him. In this listicle, we will list three reasons why Cody Rhodes lost against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.#3 Seth Rollins needed a win against Cody Rhodes specificallyThis win against Cody Rhodes was imperative for Seth Rollins. He had lost all the matches to Cody before this one, and there was a tremendous psychological pressure on him to score a win. Cody had taken a swipe at him on RAW for never being able to win a contest against him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther, it was important for him to win because his reputation as World Heavyweight Champion as well as leader of The Vision was at stake. Paul Heyman had already warned him that if he lost, then Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could lose faith in him. So, it was a must-win match for Seth Rollins, either by hook or crook.#2 Seth Rollins would have been kicked out of The Vision Paul Heyman was clear that in case Seth Rollins loses the bout to Cody at Crown Jewel, a big decision would be taken as far as the leadership of The Vision was concerned. During the event, there was also a backstage segment with Heyman and Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, where The Wiseman instructed the duo not to interfere or help out Rollins against Cody in the match.When the duo asked about what if Seth loses it, Heyman said that in that case, they knew the answer. This clearly meant that The Oracle would have gotten a new leader and kicked Seth Rollins out of the faction. And Brock Lesnar could have been that man.#1 Seth Rollins' reign is being given more importance than Cody'sAnother possible reason why Seth Rollins won against Cody Rhodes might also be because his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion is being given more importance than Cody's. Being the leader of The Vision and having The Brons and Paul Heyman at his side, The Architect has been able to pull more attention towards his reign in WWE.Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, since winning the title back at SummerSlam, hasn't been in the limelight. He hasn't defended his title in a big feud in the last few months either. So, Seth Rollins' win at Crown Jewel was pretty much evident.