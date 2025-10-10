Paul Heyman suddenly walks out of WWE show after Seth Rollins left him

The pressure seems to be mounting on The Vision ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth after Paul Heyman walked out following Seth Rollins' own shocking departure. Rollins left without saying a word, baffling Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. On Friday afternoon, WWE held the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show to hype the fans ahead of the huge PLE at the RAC Arena this Saturday. &quot;Big&quot; Bronson had some big words for Roman Reigns to start things off before The Oracle took the microphone.Heyman predicted that Rollins will overcome Cody Rhodes in their match to become the Crown Jewel Champion. However, The Visionary was preoccupied and was just staring at the watch that Rhodes gave him after WrestleMania 40. Seth Rollins ignored Heyman's mic assist, took off his sunglasses and left the stage without speaking to the former Advocate and Wise Man. Michael Cole would then ask the Hall of Fame manager about what happened, assuming that the pressure was getting into Rollins' head. Heyman didn't appreciate Cole's remarks, prompting him to throw the mic back to the longtime announcer before leaving the stage. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed followed them up with puzzled looks on their faces. For what it's worth, Seth Rollins is 0-3 against Cody Rhodes since 2022. He lost to Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania: Backlash and Hell in a Cell. Paul Heyman predicted to leave Seth Rollins for Brock LesnarOn a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted that Paul Heyman could leave Seth Rollins for Brock Lesnar. Heyman already reunited with Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza for a brief period, which has caused some tension with The Vision. &quot;What interests me is the planting of the seed of a little bit of dissension. And dissension might be too strong of a word between Paul and Seth. What if things were to go wrong with Paul and Seth? Where would Paul go? What would Paul do? Oh, Brock Lesnar,&quot; Bully Ray said.Rollins will look to get his first win over Cody Rhodes this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth inside the RAC Arena.