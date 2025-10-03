Paul Heyman issues major spoiler for WWE Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman, The Oracle of The Vision, has a major spoiler for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Seth Rollins is set to face Cody Rhodes in Australia to determine the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Champion.Heyman was not particularly thrilled with WWE's digital team for its perceived bias of Cody Rhodes ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth. The company's Instagram account questioned The Oracle's role for the upcoming match, alluding to Heyman reuniting with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. However, Paul Heyman was not having any of it and went off on WWE's digital team on his Instagram stories. Heyman dropped a spoiler, calling it a prophecy, for Crown Jewel: Perth, which is a win for Seth Rollins. &quot;It astonishes me that you use my name (admittedly, the undisputed highest revenue-generating Wiseman/Oracle/Advocate/Manager of All Time), likeness and image to covertly promote Cody Rhodes! You ask the question, but my answer was the very next line (in which I answered this very question by identifying myself as The GOAT). This bias in favor of Cody Rhodes will result in him LOSING at WWE Crown Jewel to Seth Rollins. And that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler and a prophecy! Disrespectfully submitted, Paul Heyman,&quot; the Hall of Famer wrote. The Oracle responds to WWE's Digital Team. (Photo: @paulheyman on IG)The Oracle's spoilers are usually on point, with examples like Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30 and Solo Sikoa beating John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. Paul Heyman had permission from Seth Rollins to introduce Brock LesnarAt Wrestlepalooza, Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe when he introduced Brock Lesnar for his match against John Cena. Some fans thought that Heyman went behind Seth Rollins' back, but it wasn't the case.On Monday's episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes confronted Seth Rollins about Heyman's reunion with Lesnar. The Visionary confirmed that all the decisions made by members of The Vision go through him, including The Oracle's quick return to being The Advocate. Rhodes continues to play mind games against Rollins, who is winless against The American Nightmare in singles matches. The Visionary is 0-3 in televised 1-on-1 matches and 0-22 in all matches, including house shows, since 2010.