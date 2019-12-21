3 Things WWE hinted on SmackDown this week (20 December 2019)

Daniel Bryan and Baron Corbin in action

Planting the seeds for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, SmackDown was a decent show this week. Even though this week's episode didn't have extraordinary matches, it certainly had a few entertaining segments.

Daniel Bryan, back with a new look, opened the show but was interrupted by The Miz. The two were then attacked by Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, resulting in a tag team match in the main event. The New Day beat Cesaro and Nakamura, while Carmella defeated Sonya Deville in a singles bout. Also, Heavy Machinery earned a victory over The Revival and Bayley picked up a win over Dana Brooke.

The episode, howsoever mainstream it may have been, did give the fans an inkling of what's to follow.

And in this article, we take a look at three things WWE hinted on SmackDown this week.

#3 WWE doesn't have big plans for The Revival

The Revival, the two-time RAW Tag Team Champions and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions, have been struggling in recent weeks, and it was visible on the Blue Brand once again when they met Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder got humiliated by Heavy Machinery (particularly Otis, who single-handedly decimated the former Tag Team Champions).

The Revival held the Blue Tag Team Titles not too long ago, but they dropped the twin belts to The New Day before Survivor Series. In spite of getting two title shots, The Revival failed to reclaim the titles and are unlikely to get another opportunity.

This week, they were defeated easily by Heavy Machinery, which hints that they are not going to be at the top of the tag team division anymore. Frustrated by the loss on SmackDown, they also took a shot at the booking of the entire tag team division in WWE, before Elias cut short their promo. With their contracts set to expire next year, the company certainly doesn't seem to have any big plans for them.

