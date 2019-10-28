3 Things WWE hinted on the SmackDown episode before Crown Jewel

Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

Last week's episode of SmackDown was noteworthy as a number of big names made appearances on the Blue Brand to spice up their respective feuds ahead of a couple of big clashes at Crown Jewel 2019.

The SmackDown episode also saw Nikki Cross pick up some momentum post an impressive victory over Mandy Rose, while a six-man Tag Team match featuring Superstars from Team Flair and Team Hogan produced a good segment as well.

Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Ali represented Team Hogan while King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, who replaced an injured Sami Zayn, represented Team Flair.

As a leadup to the Tag Team Turmoil Match set to take place at Crown Jewel, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Robert defeated The New Day, a fight which was followed by a few other members of the tag team division running out to the ring and taking part in a massive brawl.

Given the buildup to the Crown Jewel event on SmackDown, here are three things that WWE could be hinting on, post the PPV in Saudi Arabia.

#3 Kofi Kingston could be out of the singles picture for some time

The New Day will be one of the nine teams competing in the Tag Team Turmoil Match at Crown Jewel. Kofi Kingston and Big E wrestled Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a tag team match on SmackDown, as Ziggler picked up a massive win for his team, pinning Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston, who dropped the WWE Championship on the FOX debut of SmackDown is yet to get a rematch, but given that Xavier Woods recently got injured and will be out of action for several months, Kofi will fill his shoes, allowing him to compete in tag team matches more frequently.

Given Kofi's involvement in the Tag Team division, he will not be getting many opportunities as a singles Superstar, atleast until Xavier Woods returns to the squared circle.

