3 Things WWE should unban and 3 that should remain banned

WWE is currently one of the biggest global media giants in the world and boasts more than a billion followers across its social media platforms. It took Vince McMahon a long time to turn WWE from one of several major wrestling corporations in North America to a global media conglomerate.

Over the years, Vince McMahon has taken a string of decisions that helped him in one way or another to achieve his goal. WWE going PG was one such moment, that although angered hardcore fans to no end, was ultimately responsible for WWE garnering the attention of young fans and families.

Vince McMahon has banned a bunch of things in WWE, some of which made fans scratch their heads with confusion. On the contrary, there were a bunch of bans that eventually made sense.

In this list, we will take a look at 3 things Vince McMahon should unban, and 3 that should remain banned.

#6 Protected chair shots to the head (WWE should unban)

An unprotected chair shot

It's no secret that chair shots have caused quite a lot of trouble for WWE in the past. The Chris Benoit incident brought into light the dark side of the ring and made people realize what years of unprotected chair shots could do to a wrestler's well-being. WWE banned the move altogether to make sure that Superstars wouldn't be subjected to what Benoit and several other wrestlers had to go through.

Protected chair shots to the head are a completely different ballgame though. One can't deny the fact that chair shots add a lot to brutal contests like Hell In A Cell, or a Falls Count Anywhere match. WWE could at least bring back protected chair shots and make the wrestlers use the move wisely and on an occasional basis, to keep its aura intact.

A wrestler keeps their hands between the chair and their head during the move, to suffer the least amount of impact from the chair shot. With a proper understanding between two Superstars and ample training before the match, it's certainly possible to use protected chair shots in special gimmick matches that are mentioned above.