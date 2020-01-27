3 Things you can expect now that The Usos are Back

It's been four weeks since the twin brothers made their return to the square circle to help out their Samoan brother, Roman Reigns. Currently, they're involved in the story-line that includes Reigns, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode but is expected to be over after rumble weekend.

Following the pay-per-view, the pair will hopefully set off on a different path besides being a backup for the 'Big Dog'. Here are three things/storylines the Usos can be involved in following the rumble.

#3 A swap in the character with the New Day

The two teams have been known to put on great matches to the point you don't know who to root for. The team's most memorable match took place at Hell in a Cell in 2017. The Usos' gimmick was supposed to be a heel, but fans liked their new style so much it was hard to see them as the bad guys.

Lately, it seems as if a heel New Day could be in the works and with the Usos lining themselves with the top babyface in the company we, could see these two teams clash once again.

#2 Next to be crowned as the best tag-team in the world

Though they are the self-proclaimed best tag team in the world, that title for the WWE belongs to The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Later this year, there will be another bracket to determine who is the best team in the world, probably in Saudi Arabia.

The two already have multiple title reigns and have won slammies for being the best tag team in the company. The trophy will help solidify their mark in the company for them to have that title officially labeled under their name.

#1 Another return of a fellow Superstar

This doesn't necessarily involve the Usos, but could their return mean that Naomi isn't too far behind. Her last match featured a feud involving Mandy Rose over Jimmy Uso which the audience got bored of fast.

What if in the women's Royal Rumble you hear the Uso's theme and the two come out to bring out a returning Naomi?

The two are great together as a team, but eventually one of the brothers will sooner or later get a push for a singles title such as the intercontinental title. The brothers have enough star power to where the fans wouldn't question the idea for singles pushes.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been off WWE television for a long period in 2019, leaving the fans wondering when they're going to be back on television?

Part of the reasoning to them being off television for some time was due to Jimmy's DUI situation. With the two being taken off the card, it gave time for the situation to die down before they could return without the issue being at the forefront.

Now that they are back, expect to see them more often on Friday Night SmackDown. Their return may still be fresh but it won't be long before they're in the tag team title picture once again.