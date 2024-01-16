Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship on the latest edition of WWE RAW, seeing off the challenge of a very game Jinder Mahal. The Visionary survived Mahal's onslaught and yet another Damian Priest cash-in attempt. After his second successful title defense of 2024, Rollins is set to go into Royal Rumble 2024 with the title, though his opponent at the event is yet to be revealed.

After the Rumble, The Visionary would hope to walk into WrestleMania as world champion for the first time in his legendary career. However, the two and a half months between now and then could prove treacherous for those ambitions, giving him a rather unexpected journey to The Show Of Shows.

Here are four ways WWE could book Seth Rollins' road to WrestleMania 40

#4. AJ Lee returns for a dream mixed tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Picture this: AJ Lee makes a blockbuster return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, putting on an impressive showing before being eliminated by Becky Lynch. The same night, CM Punk wins the Men's Rumble, afterwards choosing to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, on the road to Elimination Chamber in Perth, tensions boil over between both legendary couples, leading to a match.

Rhea Ripley interferes in the mixed tag team bout to cost The Man the match, sealing a triumphant return win for Lee. Punk and Rollins continue their journey to Philadelphia while Ripley, Lynch, and even Lee, if available, have one of the hottest feuds on the card. Ripley pins Big Time Becks, solidifying her dominant reign while giving the three-time Divas champion a much-deserved 'Mania moment.

Not a bad picture, eh?

#3. Damian Priest cashes in on Seth Rollins on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has been so busy fending off challengers from every corner for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, leaving him exposed. In 2024 alone, he has been at odds with Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Damian Priest on top of his personal grudge against CM Punk. Priest, in particular, poses a potent threat with The Money In the Bank briefcase, which he can use at any time.

With time running out to cash in and reports suggesting the contract could come into play soon, fans could be in for a swerve in Rollins' WrestleMania 40 plans. The Judgment Day's Punisher could dethrone The Visionary in coming weeks, freeing the title up to be pursued by the likes of Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows. Rollins vs. Punk could then be a non-title grudge feud, which would be just as big.

Alternatively, Priest could fail his cash-in, which looks increasingly more likely by the day.

#2. Seth Rollins loses the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024

The Visionary could hit a late bump on the road to the Show of Shows

Going into Royal Rumble 2024, the expectation is that the winner of the 30-man Battle Royal will challenge one world champion, and the Elimination Chamber winner will face the other.

Should he survive the Fatal Four-Way match at the Rumble, Roman Reigns seems set to hold on to his title until WrestleMania. Seth Rollins' situation, on the other hand, is potentially more volatile.

While the majority of the WWE Universe agrees on Cody Rhodes dethroning Reigns, Rollins has a vast collection of viable challengers at the ready. Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and more could conceivably take the title to much fanfare, and that's minus mentioning CM Punk, who has his own entry on this list.

What's to stop McIntyre, for example, from succeeding at the third challenge in Perth and going on to face Zayn, whom he put out of commission in December? Punk vs. Rollins doesn't need a title, so such a swerve would most likely be well-received by fans and best for business.

#1. CM Punk wins the 2024 Royal Rumble and faces Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40

Sometimes, the most obvious solution is the correct one. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is arguably the hottest feud in WWE going into the WrestleMania 40 season. Both men have the opportunity to main event The Grandaddy Of Them All for the first time in their careers. Punk could win the Royal Rumble for the first time, while Rollins carries a new title that needs such an epic big-time feud in its legacy.

The fans are invested, and the company has already lit the spark on the rivalry. Everything fits. All that's seemingly left is to build the story and pay it off with the match. What more could Triple H ask for?

