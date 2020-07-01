3 Times Vince McMahon interrupted his own WWE show (and 2 times he wanted to but didn't)

Vince McMahon felt the need to interrupt these WWE segments.

WWE is Vince McMahon's product – he can do what he likes!

Vince McMahon has to make big decisions in WWE

Although WWE has lots of producers and behind-the-scenes personnel, the majority of segments and matches on RAW, SmackDown and WWE’s other regular shows have to be approved first by Vince McMahon.

Whether he is changing scripts at short notice or giving Superstars guidance on the direction of their characters, the WWE Chairman has always had a hands-on approach when it comes to his on-screen product.

On some occasions, Vince McMahon has even taken the unusual step of making an impromptu appearance on one of his own shows, leaving fans guessing as to whether the segment was scripted or not.

In this article, let’s take a look at three times that Vince McMahon interrupted a WWE show, as well as two times he wanted to but decided against it.

#5 Vince McMahon interrupted the 2005 Royal Rumble

One of the most controversial Royal Rumble finishes of all time came in 2005 when John Cena and Batista accidentally went over the top rope and touched the floor at the same time. "The Animal" was originally supposed to win the match, so the botched finish left everybody in a state of confusion.

Vince McMahon took it upon himself to march down to the ring to inform the referees that the match had to be restarted. This allowed Batista to eliminate Cena and go on to face Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21, but the Royal Rumble drama did not end there.

Sadly for Vince McMahon, his appearance resulted in him tearing both of his quads as he quickly ran and tried to get under the bottom rope from outside the ring.

As Edge recalled in the Inside The Ropes video above, the rest of the Superstars in the WWE locker room were told to clear the hallway in order to let the injured Vince McMahon through.

“Nobody knew at that time, I just remember like, ‘Oh man, I am getting out of dodge.’ I am going back to that dressing room. And then we were told, ‘Don’t go in the hallway, don’t go in the hallway, don’t go in the hallway.’”

Edge added that Vince McMahon refused to let anybody help him as he made his way through the hallway and to his limousine, which took him to a hospital.

