3 times WWE stars took their heel personas outside the ring

WWE stars are trained in not just athletics and in-ring skill but also in their character work. They are taught that even when they're not in the ring, they are still playing a persona wherever they go. While some break kayfabe now and then, several performers also remain true to their role.

In wrestling terms, heels are who people label as the bad guys. While they are mostly just villains inside the ring, some would extend their character to when cameras aren't rolling.

For this list, we will look at three times WWE stars committed to their roles as heels even outside the wrestling ring.

#3. The Miz is a natural heel, to an extent

One star that has been heel for the majority of his career is The Miz. Fans don't have an issue with him being a heel, as this persona comes off quite naturally. The A-Lister knows how to work a promo, how to rile up the crowd and have the appropriate character when meeting them outside the ring.

In 2013, The Miz was part of WWE's lineup of stars for a meet and greet at that year's Tribute to the Troops event. During this, he met a fan who was insistent that his favorite star was Kofi Kingston. The A-Lister stayed in character and said he would rip up the picture meant for Kingston to autograph just so the boy would say The Miz was his favorite.

#2. Tiffany Stratton mixes her WWE character when she recently met a fan

Tiffany Stratton is one of the rising stars in NXT today. She is one of the brand's former Women's Champions, and although she no longer has the title, she remains popular with fans despite being a heel character. However, she still knows when to maintain her character while meeting younger fans.

A video from World Wrestling Kid showcased the former champion signing autographs for the fan. She asked who his favorite NXT Superstar was and when it took a while for him to answer, Tiffany instead suggested that it was her, to which the fan quickly agreed. When she asked who was his second favorite, he named Bron Breakker.

#1. Grayson Waller recently got into a heated exchange in Australia

Most recently, one of these incidents occurred during Grayson Waller and LA Knight's visit to Australia to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth. During their TV appearance, the hosts asked Knight to perform his finisher on one of their staff. The SmackDown star denied their request and passed it to Waller instead, who grew angry about what happened.

Grayson went on a rant about how the hosts were disrespecting them for implying wrestling was fake. He went on to say that if he will hit the cameraman, it will be for real. Although his acts were villainous, fans admired Grayson for protecting the business and standing up for WWE.

