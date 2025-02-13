3 Times WWE Superstars were caught red-handed by their on-screen partners

WWE has featured several couples in its storylines over the years. While some have found their happy endings, others ended not so well, with some even dragging other fellow superstars into their mess.

Many couples have been formed in WWE's history in kayfabe or, in some cases, real life. The on-screen couples include Chris Jericho and Trish Stratus, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero and Chyna, Mandy Rose and Otis, and more.

There have also been couples whose romance translated to real life, like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix and Edge (AKA Cope in AEW), and more. However, not every couple has had a fairytale ending.

In this list, we will look at three times when WWE Superstars were caught red-handed by their on-screen partners:

#3. Triple H ruins Edge and Vickie Guerrero's WWE wedding

The Rated-R Superstar, who is now performing in AEW as Cope, has been involved in a couple of romantic storylines in his career. Before marrying fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in real life, he was romantically involved with Lita and later on with Vickie Guerrero on screen.

The unlikely couple married in kayfabe in a July 2008 episode of SmackDown, but the moment was ruined by Triple H. The Game flashed a video of The Rated-R Superstar flirting with their supposed wedding planner, Alicia Fox, and later on, making out with her. As expected, Vickie got mad at her groom, but despite the infidelity, their romance continued.

#2. Vickie Guerrero was caught cheating on Edge with The Big Show

A year after Triple H exposed The Rated-R Superstar in front of Vickie during their wedding on SmackDown, the erstwhile Edge and Guerrero were still together, and they soon found themselves feuding with John Cena. In a March 2009 episode of WWE RAW, Guerrero made a World Heavyweight Title match between the erstwhile Edge and The Big Show official for WrestleMania 25, but Cena didn't like it.

As a way to blackmail Vickie, John began teasing that he would show footage related to Guerrero if she didn't add him to the 'Mania match. Despite the former SmackDown GM making it a Triple Threat, The Cenation Leader revealed Vickie and The Big Show were having an affair behind the former Edge's back through a video of them kissing.

#1. John Cena was also caught cheating with his best friend's kayfabe girlfriend

Three years after exposing The Rated-R Superstar, John Cena found himself on the other edge of the sword in 2012. Unfortunately, his case was much more personal, as he wasn't caught red-handed by a rival but by his friend.

In 2012, Eve Torres and Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE) started an on-screen romance. However, in February of that year, that changed when Cena saved Eve from being kidnapped by Kane. Overcome with emotions, the former WWE Divas Champion kissed the 16-time World Champion, with the erstwhile Ryder watching them in utter shock from the sidelines.

