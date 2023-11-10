3 times WWE superstars covered their modesty with championships

Winning WWE's coveted championships is among the most venerated things in professional wrestling. Therefore, WWE Superstars leave no stone unturned to celebrate their precious moments with their titles by capturing pictures in the best way possible.

There have often been instances when superstars transcended their decorus to express their elation. They took risque pictures by just covering their modesty with their titles. Their unique celebration often made headlines and grabbed the attention of fans.

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who covered their modesty with their championship titles.

#3. Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose reached the top of the mountain in NXT. Her quintessential success came during her second stint in the developmental brand when she captured the NXT Women's Championship.

Her iconic title reign spanned 413 days. During her championship run, Mandy Rose used to drop bombshells on her social media handles, flexing her title. In one of the posts, she was seen enjoying her vacation and lying near the pool.

While Rose covered her upper body with the NXT UK Women's title, she covered her lower part with the NXT Women's Championship. The Golden Goddess recreated Shawn Michael's racy photo with her coveted belts.

Rose is known for her spicy photoshoots that keep her fans engaged. Therefore, when she received an opportunity to flex with her titles, she did not miss it. Her racy picture with titles covering her modesty soon went viral on social media.

#2. Shawn Michaels

The trend of posing with championships covering the assets began with WWE legend Shawn Michaels. HBK's iconic racy photo has been the trendsetter for the modern generation of champions.

The WWE Hall of Famer once posed for Playgirl Magazine in 1996, where he covered himself with just the WWF title. It was for the cover picture of the magazine.

The Heartbreak Kid was considered by many to be the most attractive man in the company back then. Therefore, he was chosen to appear in the Playgirl Magazine photoshoot, which later became iconic.

Shawn Michaels' iconic racy picture became the trend for the upcoming generation as many wrestlers over the years recreated the same pose with their championships.

#1. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Logan Paul is a social media megastar and loves to live his life in grand fashion. His life has apparently revolved around exaggerating the slightest things and magnifying even the smallest things, which is certainly a characteristic of being an internet sensation.

Logan Paul recently won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, which was his first-ever title in WWE. The Maverick had some dazzling photoshoots with his coveted championship in his residency.

He was seen showering with only the United States Championship wrapped around his waist. The social media megastar used the title to cover his modesty and boast about his accomplishments on Instagram.

Logan Paul was also seen sleeping with his fiancee, Nina Agdal, and holding the United States Championship. The picture of him covering his modesty with the US title has been making the rounds on the internet.

