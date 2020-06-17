3 Total Divas arguments that were real and 2 that were staged

While some Total Divas disagreements are legitimate, others are part of the script.

Total Divas has had a total of 20 cast members since the show debuted in 2013.

Paige and Dean Ambrose both featured on Total Divas

If you type Total Divas into a search engine, there is a good chance that you will quickly be able to find articles questioning whether certain aspects of the E! reality show are real or scripted.

Launched in 2013, Total Divas followed seven of WWE’s female talents – Brie Bella, Cameron, Eva Marie, JoJo, Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Bella – as they balanced their busy work schedules with their social lives outside of the ring.

Since then, another 13 WWE Divas – now known as WWE Superstars – have appeared on Total Divas, including Alexa Bliss, Lana and Paige.

There is no denying that Total Divas has showcased some very real moments over the years, with Jim Neidhart’s funeral being one example, but many of the heated disputes on the show have blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some out-of-character interviews from cast members to count down three Total Divas arguments that were real and two that were staged.

#5 Real Total Divas argument: Maryse and Brie Bella

In 2013, Maria Kanellis insinuated in a since-deleted tweet that The Bella Twins used their political power backstage to prevent her from returning to WWE.

“I was offered a @wwe contract and the Bellas made sure I didn’t get it. I’m not bitter. I just don’t like people that mess with my career.”

Three years later, the subject was brought up again on an episode of Total Divas when Brie Bella explained that The Bella Twins and Maryse were offered a “really great work opportunity” but it was decided that only The Bella Twins were needed.

“Unfortunately, they decided they only wanted my sister and I. Now, business is business but, somewhere along the line, Maryse thought my sister and I blocked her from a contract.”

Maryse accused Brie Bella of breaking their pact and said The Bella Twins “did not look at me, call me, text me, for three-and-a-half years” after their disagreement.

Maria Kanellis confirmed in 2018 that she is now on good terms with The Bella Twins again, while Brie Bella posted a video on YouTube in 2017 to congratulate Maryse on her pregnancy.

“I am so happy for her - I think it's a beautiful thing. Put aside whatever our thing was. Going through a pregnancy and being a first time mom, it’s crazy what it does to you. You just love your baby so much and it's such a beautiful journey.”

