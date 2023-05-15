3 ways Bianca Belair can bid adieu to her WWE RAW Women's Championship

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a celebration during this week’s episode of SmackDown for being the longest-reigning champion in the modern era. However, the celebration was cut short when Asuka interrupted her and splashed green mist all over her face, effectively turning heel.

Now that The EST has reached impressive feats as the reigning RAW Women’s Champion, not to mention what went down during her celebration during SmackDown, could this be a forewarning that she’s bound to lose the belt come Night of Champions? If such an unfortunate event comes to fruition, how will she lose it?

Below are some possible scenarios:

#3. Swapping titles with Rhea Ripley

There’s a possibility that Bianca Belair could switch titles with SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. During the WWE Draft 2023, Belair got drafted to the blue brand while Ripley is on the red brand. It would make sense if both stars represent the respective brands that they’re on.

Provided that this title exchange possibly takes place, it will be reminiscent of the controversial Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair title swap back in 2021 as part of the WWE Draft that year.

Additionally, it is expected that sparks will also fly when The EST meets up with The Judgment Day’s Eradicator inside the ring.

Back in April, the two champions already had a bit of a confrontation during an episode of RAW. Bianca Belair was out there celebrating her successful title defense at WrestleMania 39 when Ripley made her way to the ring.

Both cut a promo where Ripley said Belair is not The EST but rather the luckiest female competitor in the promotion since she didn’t choose her to be her opponent at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Eradicator even vowed to get back at Belair soon.

The RAW Women’s Champ clapped back at Rhea Ripley, though, stating that she chose Charlotte Flair for a reason and said that she’d be ready if that day comes to finally see who among them is the best.

#2. WWE introducing a new women’s title, and Bianca Belair gets to be its inaugural champ

This is highly unlikely since Triple H has just revealed the return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but anything can happen in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE could possibly introduce a new female championship since there are only three titles being fought over by the women’s division on the main roster.

Further, Triple H could also announce a tournament for this new title, similar to the returning World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Bianca Belair losing the WWE RAW Women’s Championship to whoever bests her in a match

Bianca Belair can bid farewell to her RAW Women’s Championship if someone defeats her in a match and put an end to her record-breaking reign.

It was during this year’s Backlash that she successfully defended her title against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY. This was followed by a dark match during this week’s episode of SmackDown, where The EST again won.

It may well seem that Bianca Belair may be too much for IYO SKY, considering the latter’s attempts in capturing the RAW Women’s Championship. Then comes Asuka.

Prior to the recent green mist attack on Bianca Belair, The Empress of Tomorrow already showed signs that she has her sights locked on The EST and the belt.

Counting out their Saturday Night’s Main Event title match, the WWE Universe will surely see a championship match between Belair and Asuka, whether it be on live TV or during a WWE PLE.

Be reminded that Asuka was once unbeaten during her early years within the company. For 914 days (around two and a half years), she maintained her undefeated streak until it was finally broken by Charlotte Flair.

Another thing worth noting is the fact that Asuka reverted to her past persona, which is more menacing than ever. She already had a taste of it during their match at this year’s WrestleMania, and to that end, Bianca Belair should be treading carefully now that The Empress of Tomorrow is hot on the trail yet again.

