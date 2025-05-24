3 Ways John Cena has already ruined wrestling for the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar John Cena has promised to ruin pro wrestling for the company’s talent and its fans. The Leader of Cenation has said that he would do so by retiring with the Undisputed Championship as the Last Real Champion. While this is yet to come to fruition, here are three ways Cena has already ruined pro wrestling.

#3. John Cena always kills in-ring kayfabe

John Cena has always respected kayfabe, and even during his heel run, the 17-time WWE World Champion is maintaining his character’s integrity. While he has been lashing out at fans in his promos, he has been constantly avoiding honest answers at press conferences, keeping the mystery behind his character intact.

However, The Franchise Player doesn’t uphold the same standards for in-ring kayfabe. John Cena is already notorious for loudly calling spots during his matches, which eats away at the illusion that pro wrestling is real. Speaking to WWE After The Bell in an April 2020 interview about this, The Leader of Cenation said:

“When you talk to anyone that has worked with me, 'We have 26 minutes and the kid is going to go over.' 'Okay, thanks.' 'Hey John, what do you want to do?' 'I don't know, we'll figure it out.' So many people that I'm able to perform with for the first time take that as apathy, that I don't care. But when I'm out there, I'm notoriously the loudest talker in the business. I'm calling matches for you at the table, while in the ring.”

He further elaborated on why he chose to call the spots during the match instead of going with the flow.

“That's only because I'm super hyper present. I'm there to entertain everybody who paid money. If I plan a labyrinth of execution with you in the back, and we go out to crickets, we have to be able to switch. I know myself and the skills of the person I'm working with. The absolute, finite definition of a sports entertainer is the ability to play jazz. Go out, improvise, and ride the wave of the crowd that's in front of you.” [H/T Fightful]

Cena is doing the same during his heel run, and he even asked Travis Scott to hold his belt when he interfered during the Undisputed Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Underwhelming finish against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

John Cena entered the maiden title defense of his 17th World Championship run against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. The iconic rivals faced off in St. Louis, trading offense and landing their finishers on each other multiple times. The Viper even reversed an Attitude Adjustment from Cena into an RKO right before he hit the canvas.

Despite the two building up a great fight, the match ended in a very underwhelming way. Instead of another interference by Travis Scott or The Rock, R-Truth cost Randy Orton the match.

Moreover, Truth entering the ring to save Cena isn’t part of a major storyline but a running gag that Mr. You Can’t See Me is his "childhood hero." Thus, the finish immediately impacted Cena's momentum during his retirement tour.

#1. Limited appearances as a top champion

In his prime, John Cena was the embodiment of showing up and putting in work every single week. This is especially true whenever he held a title, even giving open challenges to the entire roster during his US Championship run after WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

However, The Franchise Player has stated that he would just be making around 20 more appearances in his retirement year. He further clarified and asked the WWE Universe to focus on the word appearances and not confuse them with matches.

Thus, while he is putting a bad taste in the mouths of the fans, he has also turned into everything he once hated and become a champion who makes limited appearances.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for John Cena and if he will really be able to completely ruin pro wrestling by retiring with the Undisputed Championship.

